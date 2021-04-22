It was Rudy Woitas Night Thursday at Elizabethtown.

And not just because he soared through the air with the greatest of ease and slammed down 21 kills for the Bears’ volleyball team. Turns out Woitas is Elizabethtown’s lone 12th-grader, and he was honored on Senior Night before the Bears’ L-L League Section 2 clash against Ephrata.

Then he went out and dominated the Mountaineers, piling up big spike after tantalizingly big spike in Elizabethtown’s 3-1 victory. Set scores were 25-22, 21-25, 25-22 and 25-13, as the Bears (5-1) remained in a second-place tie with Manheim Central, which blanked Lebanon 3-0.

Garden Spot (7-0) kept its stranglehold on the top slot in the section chase with a 3-0 victory over Lancaster Mennonite, as the Spartans, Bears and Barons (5-1) are all duking it out for the top spot; Elizabethtown is at Manheim Central tonight in yet another key Section 2 clash.

“If we want to stay right in the section race, we’ll need to beat them,” Elizabethtown coach Lamar Fahnestock said about tonight’s trip to Manheim. “Anything is possible, but we’ll need a win to stay alive. It feels great to be here, and I’m happy for our kids because they’re out there playing and competing.”

Thursday’s first set was epic with seven ties, the last at 20-20. That’s when Elizabethtown got hot. Damien Tobias mixed in back-to-aces — the Bears served superbly throughout — and Woitas and Matt Gilhool (7 kills) had spikes for a 24-21 lead. Woitas’ slam capped it and Elizabethtown had a 1-0 lead.

Ephrata put on its rally caps and won the second set behind Jordan Buch, who had a monster match with 25 kills, 13 digs and a pair of blocks. Buch’s slam knotted the second set at 19-19, and he added four more kills down the stretch, keying Ephrata’s game-clinching 4-0 spurt for a 1-1 tie.

“He’s a big boy,” Woitas said about Buch. “We called him Goliath. He’s a really good hitter.”

Bryan Murray (7 kills) provided a spark for Elizabethtown in the third game with a pair of mid-set kills for a 13-7 lead. The Bears had a 20-13 cushion before the Mounts mounted a comeback, closing to 22-20 on Colin Weber’s kill. But Murray and Tobias had clutch kills late and Elizabethtown hung on for a 2-1 lead.

“That was huge,” Fahnestock said. “We’re really young, and at any given time we have four guys out there who are basically freshmen, after missing last year. We took their punch in the second game, and I wanted to see how we did coming back out. And we came out strong.”

BOX SCORE

“I was really happy with how we responded there,” Woitas added. “Bryan and Matt worked really well in the middle, and that gave us a chance. And we all really clicked together with the serves.”

Dylan Shepherd set up 35 assists and Billy O’Connell had nine digs to help Elizabethtown’s cause.

While Thursday’s first three sets dripped with drama, Elizabethtown never really let Ephrata (3-4) in it in the fourth; the Bears never trailed in the finale, getting back-to-back kills from Woitas for a quick 6-2 edge. Later, Elizabethtown mustered 6-0 and 5-0 runs — the latter for a 22-11 edge on Woitas’ kill — and Tobias’ spike closed out the match.

“Now we have some teams we have to beat, and it gets really important,” Ephrata coach Bob Witwer said. “We’re definitely capable. I think right now it’s just a confidence thing with our younger guys.”

Ephrata is hanging on to the fourth and final playoff spot in Section 2; the last night of league play is May 12.

Elizabethtown ended up sweeping the season series against Ephrata; the Bears survived the Mounts 3-2 in Ephrata back on April 12. Elizabethtown came into Thursday’s match at No. 9 and Ephrata at No. 17 in the District 3 Class 3A power ratings.

