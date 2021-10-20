FREDERICKSBURG — The Octorara girls volleyball team entered Wednesday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three matchup vs.Northern Lebanon having already clinched a share of the section title.

But clearly, the Braves wanted more than a share.

Stephanie Pepe stuffed the stat sheet with 11 kills, 20 digs and two aces, Laci Colligan blocked eight shots, and Octorara survived a wild, five-set thriller opposite adetermined Northern Lebanon squad eager for momentum heading into Saturday’s L-L League quarterfinals.

The Braves’ victory puts a bow on their first L-L section title in girls volleyball, likewise the Braves’ first in any sport since Octorara joined the Lancaster-Lebanon League in 2018.

“We had the goal of winning sections from the beginning,” Pepe said, crediting first-year coaches Amy and Lindsay Wilde. “We’d never done it; it’s the first one for the school so we’re really excited.”

Game scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-25 and 15-8, with neither team completely pulling away, nor staying down for very long.

In the winner-take-all fifth set, Octorara raced out to a 9-3 advantage, capped by an ace from Seneca McCaw and a kill from Pepe. After Northern Lebanon answered with a pair of aces from Rachel Swank, Pepe won a lengthy rally with a missile down the left sideline for an 11-7 lead, eventually finishing off the set at the service line.

The Vikings took the first set thanks to eight of junior Samantha White’s match-high 24 kills. Octorara was able to limit White’s effectiveness in the second and third sets, helped by Colligan and sophomore Sara Meyer at the net.

“They played defense at the right spots,” said Vikings coach Joe Mengel.“It’s a game of being in the right place at the right time and (Octorara) adjusted to her swing and dug up balls that we just couldn’t put away.”

Meanwhile, Pepe was gaining traction on the outside, ripping six of her kills in the third.

“I think the energy on the team just got so much better,” Pepe said. “We just fed off of each other. It’s really fun when we’re all clicking.”

Northern Lebanon regrouped in the fourth set, getting a pair of kills from Tori Hollinger down the stretch to force a do-or-die fifth.

“We did not play our best volleyball the first time we met midseason,” said Mengel, referencing a 3-0 sweep in Atglen. “I’m glad to see we made the adjustments we needed to.”

For the Vikings, Hailey Pierce dished out 44 assists, blasting five aces and adding 26 digs. Hollinger and Hope Wentling added 19 and 20 digs, respectively, and were crucial in the passing game to keep the Vikings in system.

McCaw had two aces for the Braves, with Olivia Rosa tallying a team-high 17 assists before having to exit in the fourth with an injury.

Championship in hand, the Braves (10-0 Section Three, 14-4 overall) are set to host the L-L quarterfinals Saturday in Atglen.

Section Three runner-up Northern Lebanon (7-2, 9-3) will match up with Section Two runner-up Ephrata at 10 a.m., followed by the Braves hosting Section One runner-up Manheim Township at noon.