The finish line continues to get closer and closer in the L-L League boys volleyball regular season, and there were five head-to-head section showdowns Thursday, when the playoff picture became a little more clear. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley 3, Cedar Crest 0 — Sawyer Shertzer piled up 13 kills, seven service aces and five digs, Domanic Brabant set up 32 assists, and the Buckskins (7-3) picked up a 25-16, 27-25, 25-16 victory over the host Falcons (3-8) to keep a solid grip on solo third place in the section chase. Ben Doutrich had nine assists, Judah Wise had seven digs and Brandon Boyd had five kills and a pair of aces for Cedar Crest, which was bumped from a potential fourth-place finish and a league playoff spot when Penn Manor knocked off McCaskey on Thursday.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Ephrata 0 — Blake Wagner had 13 kills, two aces and a pair of blocks, Jeremiah Zimmerman dished off 28 assists, and now the Barons (10-1) wait. Central, which topped the Mountaineers 25-14, 25-12 and 25-20, has one more section match to go, and that’s on the final night of league play next Wednesday at first-place Garden Spot (10-0). The Spartans are at Lebanon on Monday before welcoming Central on Wednesday in the finale, so the outright section championship could be hanging in the balance in New Holland when the Barons come calling. In their first meeting, Garden Spot snapped Central’s 40-match league winning streak to nab sole possession of first place, and they haven’t given it up. Jordan Buch had 22 kills and three blocks and Michael Wenger had 15 assists and seven digs for Ephrata on Thursday. The Mountaineers (4-6) are tied in the loss column with Lancaster Mennonite (3-6) for the fourth and final playoff slot in Section 2, and those two will clash on Monday in Ephrata.

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Cocalico 0 — Elijah Lazor slammed 17 kills, Joe Nguyen set up 31 assists and Zach Nell had 13 digs to spark the defense for the Blazers, who picked up a 25-10, 25-18, 25-12 win over the host Eagles to remain neck and neck with Ephrata in the fight for the fourth and final playoff berth from the section. Elijah Ugalde had 10 assists and Gio Perez had seven digs for Cocalico (0-10).

Elizabethtown 3, Lebanon 1 — Rudy Woitas had 16 kills, Dylan Shepherd dished off 36 assists, Billy O’Connell had seven digs and five aces, and the Bears earned a hard-fought 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory over the host Cedars. E-town (6-4) kept a stranglehold on third place — and safely inside the league playoff bubble — with the win. Justin De La Rosa (16 assists), Chris Estrada (13 kills) and Isaac Matias (15 digs, 2 aces) sparked Lebanon (2-8).

Also Thursday, Penn Manor clinched a league playoff spot out of Section 1 with a 3-0 victory at McCaskey. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

* There is one section match on the horizon: On Saturday, Manheim Township visits Warwick for a makeup clash at 11 a.m. The Warriors (8-1) are on a collision course with Hempfield (9-1) for a 1-match playoff for Section 1 glory — just like in 2019, when the Warriors KO’d the Black Knights for section gold. … Next week will be busy: There are section matches Monday and Wednesday, there could — could — potentially be a pair 1-match playoffs for section titles on Thursday, and the L-L League quarterfinals are Friday. That’s a lot of volleyball. ... District 3 boys volleyball power ratings. ... PVCA boys volleyball state rankings.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage