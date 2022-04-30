In a day and age where school districts are finding it increasingly harder to keep head coaches in it for the long haul in their athletic programs, the Lancaster-Lebanon League boasts a pair of unique skippers.

Say hello to Cedar Crest boys volleyball coach Monica Sheaffer and Manheim Township boys volleyball coach Eleanor Schultz.

Yes, you read that correctly. There are a pair of female coaches skippering varsity boys teams, and that’s something you don’t see every day in L-L League circles.

Sheaffer is in her third year with the Falcons, while Schultz is in her second season with the Blue Streaks. They both have extensive volleyball backgrounds and were more than qualified for their jobs, and they’ve both fit in quite nicely with their respective teams.

“The quality of the coach, regardless of their gender, is what’s important,” Sheaffer said. “If you have knowledge about volleyball and you know what you’re talking about, there’s no reason a woman can’t coach the boys.”

Sheaffer, a physical education teacher at Cedar Crest, also serves as the Falcons’ varsity girls volleyball coach in the fall. In the spring, she’s now joined on the sidelines by Schultz, and they’ve struck up a quick friendship thanks to their kinship in a boys volleyball huddle.

“They asked me during my interview if I’d be comfortable coaching the boys, and I knew it would be an adjustment,” Schultz said. “But I wasn’t uncomfortable. I didn’t even really think about it until we started playing games. That first day I felt a little out of sorts. I felt like I had to prove what I was doing. I felt like I had to prove to them that I knew what I was talking about. Every coach goes through that. I just had to go through it coaching the boys.”

Schultz got the job late in the game at Township last spring. She gained school board approval the day before tryouts, and her first official day on the job in the gym was on the last day of tryouts.

“It was a whirlwind,” Schultz said. “It all came together pretty quickly. I was running around like a crazy person for most of the season.”

But Schultz made an immediate impact with her players.

“I still remember our first practice with her to this day,” Township senior setter Arnav Dixit said. “She went over fundamentals with everyone, and it was a really good starting point for the group we had. She ended up making us all fall in love with the sport last season.”

That’s a pretty awesome compliment.

Sheaffer and Schultz both have excellent resumes:

Schultz played high school volleyball at Avon Grove in Chester County, and she dabbled in intramural volleyball at Indiana (PA) University, where she earned a degree in archaeology. She also earned a Masters from Johns Hopkins.

At Avon Grove, Schultz served as a manager for the boys volleyball team, and she also played co-ed volleyball and has coached boys volleyball club teams, so she had plenty of experience leading male players when she reached out to Township about the job vacancy.

Sheaffer played volleyball at Palmyra in the Mid-Penn and then for East Stroudsburg University. Her dad, Clark Sheaffer, coaches volleyball at Palmyra, and he owns the Prevail Volleyball Club in Annville.

“I live and breathe volleyball,” Sheaffer said.

So coaching boys or girls, it really doesn’t matter to Sheaffer.

“I’m just here to coach volleyball,” she said. “(Coaching boys) definitely crossed my mind in the beginning. I remember thinking, can I do this? I had a lot of conversations with my dad, and he said I’d never know unless I went for it.”

Sheaffer went for it. And got it. And now the Falcons are thriving under her leadership.

“I tried to be me,” Sheaffer said, “but to be a little more assertive. I wanted to show them that I’m here to teach you and to coach you, but I demand respect — just like in the classroom. I came on really strong at the beginning. But I’ve pulled the reins off a little bit now that I know them, and they know me. I just want them to be successful. That’s what I get most out of coaching: Seeing them succeed. That brings me joy. I’m just trying to share my passion for volleyball with them.”

It’s working. Cedar Crest, which has never been a boys volleyball powerhouse, won six matches and got everyone’s attention last spring, and the Falcons are at five section victories and in the hunt for a District 3 Class 3A playoff bid this time around.

Cedar Crest’s junior varsity squad has just one loss, and Sheaffer has multiple freshmen players already contributing on the varsity. She’s also stressed playing club ball in the offseason, which has led to more success on the varsity court, as the Falcons push the Hempfields, Warwicks, Conestoga Valleys and Penn Manors of the world.

Schultz is guiding Township through a rebuilding phase. The Streaks won the L-L League championship in 2017, and they’re trying to get back to that level while playing in a grueling section. Schultz, who is an archive and collections specialist in the library at Penn State-Harrisburg, started a middle school program at Township, as she’s trying to kick-start the Streaks.

“She’s the right fit for us,” Dixit said. “She’s fit into this role really nicely, and the program is definitely headed in the right direction because of her. She’s been able to bring her perspective to the guys game, and we’ve been able to build off that.”

Likewise for Sheaffer and her crew at Cedar Crest, as a pair of female coaches are making their mark on L-L League boys programs.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage