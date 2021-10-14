LEBANON — On the heels of a dominant opening set Thursday night at Cedar Crest High School, the Manheim Township girls volleyball team looked destined for an easy, three-set sweep of the host Falcons.

But Cedar Crest had other ideas, winning sets two and three and putting Township on the ropes.

In the end, however, the Blue Streaks fought back at the service line and at the net, knocking off Cedar Crest in a five-set showdown of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One teams.

Township, which was coming off a four-set victory over Warwick on Tuesday, prevailed by a 3-2 (25-6, 19-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-11) margin Thursday night.

“It’s really important that we know we can win close matches,” Township head coach Emily Buckwalter said. “I think that’s as big of a confidence boost as anything else, and at the end of the day my girls are consistently pulling out tight games and I’m proud of them for it.”

In the deciding fifth set, the Blue Streaks got service aces from Emma McGowan and Emily Thorsen en route to an 8-2 advantage. Township led by at least three points throughout the set, withstanding a four-point spree from the Falcons, before a block from Maddie Boyer sealed the victory.

The win gives Manheim Township (8-2 Section One, 8-4 overall) a one-game lead over idle Conestoga Valley (7-3 Section One) in the race for second place in the section, and the league playoff berth that comes with it.

Early cushion

Township opened the first and second set on 6-0 runs, with senior Faith McGowan (13 kills, six aces) serving out the opening set on a 13-0 spree.

Setter Helena Carroll (29 assists) led off the second set with two aces and a pair of assists to outside hitter Addison Journey. Things began unraveling from there, however, as Cedar Crest (2-8, 5-9) found a groove on serve receive in order to build momentum.

“Second and third games, they picked it up and knew what they had to do,” Cedar Crest coach Monica Sheaffer said. “I drill it into their heads, the only way you can win games is to serve receive and to serve. Those two components are the most important in this game, and as the season’s gone on they’ve improved so much.”

Block party

Cedar Crest fed off the energy at the net, getting six blocks from junior Sophia Rosenberg, with senior setter Bri Aldridge (22 assists, four aces) and middles Averi Sivak (3 kills) and Nina Stevenson (2 kills) in support.

“Sophia is a very good athlete; she moves well across the net and she’s strong positioning with her arms,” Sheaffer said. “(Blocking has) come a long way and tonight was probably one of our best blocking nights, for sure.”

Rosenberg added eight digs, seven kills, and a pair of aces, while senior Alyssa Riley tallied nine kills for the Falcons. All in all, it was a senior night to remember for the Falcons’ six seniors.

“Obviously we wanted a different outcome but I’m so glad with the way they played,” Sheaffer said. “They’re great leaders and they’re going to be very missed.”

Next up

Manheim Township has a makeup contest vs. Penn Manor on Friday before hosting Conestoga Valley next Wednesday to close the regular season. Cedar Crest finishes with a pair of matches next week, going against Penn Manor on Monday and McCaskey on Wednesday.