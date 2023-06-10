JOHNSTOWN — Manheim Central’s boys volleyball team landed on one of the worst possible Monopoly spaces on Saturday afternoon.

Do not pass go.

The Barons saw their sensational season come to a screeching halt here in the rolling hills of Cambria County, after a 3-1 setback in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals against District 10 champ Mercyhurst Prep, which continued its Cinderella ride with a 25-20, 19-25, 27-25, 25-14 win over Central at Richland High School.

“This one will sting, but I’m so proud of our kids,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “They put in a ton of time, and they’ve done everything right. So for it not to work out, it kind of takes a toll. But I’m very proud of this run. Somebody wins. Somebody has to lose. But our kids never gave up.”

Dietrich and his Barons finished up 17-2 overall, with the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title, the program’s first league championship, a 16-0 start, a co-title in North Allegheny’s season-opening tour-de-force tournament, a third-place finish in the district tourney, a state-playoff win — 3-0 over Obama Academy earlier this week — and a trip to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

But for the second straight season, Central bowed out in the Elite Eight, this time against a Lakers’ squad that finished fifth in its league standings, then made a spirited run to the D10 championship and now into the state semifinals.

The match boiled down to this key moment:

Deadlocked at 1-1, MP had a 24-20 lead in the third set. That’s when Central reeled off five straight points to grab a 25-24 lead, and the Barons had game point … but couldn’t close it out. The Lakers went from coughing up a four-point lead late, to closing out the set in comeback fashion for a 2-1 lead.

Jacob Moyer and Logan Groff (9 kills) had clutch kills during the Barons’ third-game comeback, and Groff’s spike knotted the set at 24-24. But MP never quit.

“I think that was everything for us,” Dietrich said about the end of the third set. “We had to take it there, but we didn’t take advantage of that opportunity. We had a lot of opportunities, but we didn’t execute. That’s what it came down to. Credit to them. We couldn’t slow them down enough.”

MP (16-6) rode the third-set momentum into the fourth, where the Lakers grabbed a quick 3-0 lead — forcing Dietrich to burn an early timeout — and MP, which will take on league rival Cochranton in the semifinals on Tuesday, cruised from there.

MP hitter Octavian Sperry was a thorn in the Barons’ side throughout; he piled up 18 kills — seven in the first set, when the Lakers took a quick 1-0 lead — and paced MP’s front-row brigade, which included some clutch kills from Gino Barretta (9 kills) and David Bahm (7 kills).

Landon Mattiace (8 kills, 4 blocks), Dylan Musser (35 assists, 4 blocks, 2 aces), Peter Burkhart (17 digs, 8 kills), Colin Rohrer (17 digs) and Reagan Miller (8 digs) all packed the stat page for Central, which will lose just one senior — serving specialist Kevin Saengdara — to graduation. So there should be plenty of bull’s-eyes swirling around the Barons next March. And that crew should be plenty motivated to making a deeper postseason journey next spring.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77