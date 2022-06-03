The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s lone link to the PIAA boys volleyball tournament is Manheim Central, and the Barons will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with a Class 2A state quarterfinal match against Dock Mennonite Academy.

Here’s a preview …

THE MATCH: District 3 third-seed Manheim Central vs. District 1 champ Dock Mennonite Academy, 12 p.m. at Wyomissing in Berks County.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: In their PIAA openers, Central blanked District 12 runner-up Lansdale Catholic 3-0, while Dock blitzed District 12 third-seed Archbishop Wood 3-0. … The Barons earned the third and final seed out of District 3 with a riveting 3-2 victory over L-L League Section 2 rival Garden Spot in the consolation round. … The Pioneers, who are the lone 2A squad in District 1, beat Southern Lehigh in the eye-chart District 1/2/11 sub-regional to capture their first district crown since 2018.

THE COACHES: Craig Dietrich is in his 13th season with Central, while Kirby King calls the shots for Dock.

WINNER GETS: District 3 champ Lower Dauphin or District 2 third-seed Blue Ridge in the state semifinals on a neutral court on Tuesday. … LD vs. BR is Saturday at noon at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre. … LD whitewashed District 12 fourth-seed Frankford 3-0 and BR topped District 12 champ Palumbo 3-0 in the first round. … Odd that powerhouse District 3 only gets three state seeds, but District 12 — not exactly a boys volleyball hotbed just yet — gets four. But we digress. … The Class 2A championship match is on tap for next Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Penn State’s venerable Rec Hall. Lower Dauphin is the defending champ. … Elsewhere in Class 2A on Saturday, District 3 runner-up York Suburban — which beat Central in the district semifinals — will take on District 10 runner-up Cochranton at Bald Eagle Area at noon, while District 7 runner-up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart will serve and volley against District 10 champ Meadville, the reigning state runner-up, at Westminster College in New Wilmington at high noon.

NOTABLES: Central, a state finalist in 2018 and a state semifinalist in 2019, finished third in the L-L League Section 2 hunt, failed to make the league playoffs, and then had to squeeze past Garden Spot in the win-or-go-home third-place match in the district bracket just to snag a PIAA bid. … The Barons, who were ousted in the state quarterfinals by Garden Spot last spring, were able to topple Lansdale Catholic without all-star hitter Jacob Moyer, who was on the sideline nursing a lower-body injury. If he can get back on the court Saturday, it will give Central another front-row weapon, to go along with Trent Groff, Barend Oostdam, Zach Moyer and Peter Burkhart. Kevin Saengdara stepped in and stepped up in the rotation with Moyer on the bench against Lansdale Catholic. … The hitters and the blockers are certainly nice — especially if Moyer is healthy and can return to his pin-hitter spot — but setter Dylan Musser and libero John Wenger, plus jack-of-all-trades Reagan Miller, have done yeoman’s work on the defensive and passing end, and they keep the Barons ticking. … Three hitters to watch for Dock include Sean Gillespie (12 kills vs. Archbishop Wood in the state opener), Anthony Bernardo (5 kills vs. Wood) and Tyler Derstein (5 kills, 5 service aces vs. Wood). That crew has benefited from the setting prowess Lane Bergey, who piled up 33 assists vs. Wood. … Dock is No. 5 and Central is No. 9 in the PVCA state rankings.

AND THIS: If you're a volleyball buff, pack a comfy bleacher seat and park yourself at Wyomissing on Saturday. After Central squares off against Dock at noon, there is a Class 3A quarterfinal double-dip on the slate: District 11 champ Northampton, which ousted Warwick in the first round, will take on District 1 winner Neshaminy at 1:30, followed by District 3 champ Central Dauphin against District 11 runner-up Parkland at 3.

