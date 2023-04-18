One of the juiciest rivalries in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball circles was reignited Tuesday night.

And in yet another heavyweight bout between Manheim Central and Garden Spot, the host Barons remained undefeated and took over sole possession of first place in the Section 2 hunt with a 3-1 victory over the Spartans in Manheim.

Game scores were 25-15, 19-25, 25-21 and 25-15, as the Barons improved to 6-0 in league play after one time through the section schedule. The last time Central and Garden Spot got together, the Barons KO’d the Spartans in last year’s District 3 Class 2A third-place match, sending Garden Spot home for the season.

The Spartans were looking for some redemption Tuesday, but the Barons had other ideas.

“It’s a lot of fun playing them,” said Central’s Toby Frey, part of the Barons’ front-row hitting brigade. “And the rivalry definitely adds another aspect to it. We were able to get into our zone and we had a lot of fun. We were able to play our game.”

Central is trying to make up some ground on the Spartans, who snapped the Barons’ 40-match league winning streak in 2021, and Garden Spot went 4-0 against Central that spring, including a win in the PIAA-2A quarterfinals. The Spartans snapped the Barons’ three-year stranglehold over Section 2 that season, and won their first section crown since 2014.

The Barons, at No. 3 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings, kept on cooking Tuesday, despite dropping a set for the first time this spring. The Spartans certainly made them earn every ounce.

“We wanted to put some pressure on them, and I think we served notice,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “If they didn’t believe in us before, they believe in us now. (Central is) very balanced and they’re solid. Every time they’re in scramble mode, they get in a good position to get the ball back into play. They did a really good job of ball-controlling.”

Let the record show that Central defended the heck out of Garden Spot hitter du jour Tanner Laukhuff on Tuesday. Yes, he piled up 22 kills, and he kept on swinging and swinging and swinging until the bitter end.

But the Barons gave him some different looks up front and, more importantly, Central dug out hit after hit in the back, keeping balls in play to ruin potential kills.

Central had a 5-0 spurt for an 11-4 lead in the first set, and got key kills from Reagan Miller and Frey down the stretch. Miller’s service winner capped the first game and the Barons were out front.

Garden Spot punched right back, breaking away after an 8-8 tie. In crunch time, Ezra Hubik delivered an ace, Laukhuff had a spiffy drop shot, and setter Keegan Redcay’s block closed out the Spartans’ second-set win. Redcay set up 30 assists.

Central restored order in the third. Laukhuff’s block knotted it up at 16-16, but Jacob Moyer (10 digs) gave Central the lead for good with a kill, and the Barons took a 20-18 lead on Miller’s service winner. Moyer added another kill, setter Dylan Musser (26 assists) had a perfectly place dump shot, and Miller’s booming kill capped the game and the Barons were up 2-1.

“We got back to basics there,” Frey said. “Some things were off, like our blocking. And we weren’t playing as scrappy as we usually do. But we were able to get it back there in the third set.”

Central bolted to leads of 6-1 and 11-3 in the fourth. Logan Groff came up large for the Barons; he had back-to-back kills for a 13-5 edge, and his kill gave Central a safe-and-sound 19-9 lead. Later, Landon Mattiace had a kill and a block, and Musser’s ace on match-point capped it for the rampaging Barons.

