WYOMISSING — Manheim Central’s excellent boys volleyball postseason adventure is over.

But what a ride it was.

The Barons finished third in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 race, failed to make the league playoffs, and had to beat rival Garden Spot in a win-or-go-home, five-set thriller in the District 3 third-place match just to get to the PIAA tournament.

After a trip to the district semifinals, plus a first-round state-playoff victory, that journey came to a halt Saturday afternoon in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals, when Central dropped a 3-0 decision against District 1 champ Dock Mennonite Academy at Wyomissing High School.

Set scores were 25-15, 27-25 and 25-20, as Dock — coached up by Lancaster Mennonite grad Kirby King — advanced to Tuesday’s state semifinals opposite defending PIAA champ Lower Dauphin, which beat Blue Ridge 3-0 Saturday.

Central’s season — fraught with injuries and intrigue — came to a close, but the Barons went deeper than any other L-L League team this spring. And if you would have taken a straw poll back in March and asked which local squad would go the furthest, Central probably wouldn’t have received the most votes.

“It was special being part of this ride,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “In my 13 years coaching here, I don’t think I’ve had a team that has faced as much adversity as this team has faced. And that’s saying a lot. But these guys have been through a lot, and we got the most out of these kids.”

The Barons finished the season as the third-place finisher in District 3, and went to at least the state quarterfinals for the fourth season in a row — including a PIAA finals trip in 2018.

Central’s best opportunity here Saturday came in the second set. Down a game and hanging tough at 17-17 in the second, Barend Oostdam came up large with a block and a kill, and the Barons eventually had set point — 24-23 on Peter Burkhart’s spike — and Central thought it won 25-23 on a block at the net on the next point.

The chair referee originally awarded Central the point, and the scoreboard showed the Barons winning the game 25-23. But after much discussion, the officials ended up huddling, and the final verdict was a replay of the point. There, the Barons suffered a service error — which was a bugaboo throughout Saturday — and Dock tied it up 24-24. The Pioneers’ Tristan Blum followed with a kill for the lead, and Sean Gillespie’s block on set point won it and Dock survived for a 2-0 lead.

BOX SCORE

Seeing blood in the water, the Pioneers pounced in the third and grabbed a quick 6-1 lead. Dietrich burned a timeout during the blitz, and Dock could see the finish line. Anthony Bernardo helped the Pioneers close it out in dominating fashion with three kills and a block in a 5-0 spurt, stretching Dock’s lead to 23-16. Cameron LeSuer had a late kill,, and Blum’s spike clinched it for the Pioneers.

In the first set, Central was within 13-12 on Oostdam’s kill. But Lane Bergey and Tyler Derstein served up aces and LeSuer had a power slam to help Dock close out the opener.

There was some good news for Central: Jacob Moyer and Josh Dippel, who have both missed time with nagging injuries, were cleared and played Saturday. Moyer had six kills and Dippel had five kills, joining Oostdam (5 kills, 2 blocks), Trent Groff (3 digs, 1 ace, 1 block), Dylan Musser (12 assists, 4 blocks), Reagan Miller (3 digs) and John Wenger (6 digs) atop the Barons’ stat sheet.

“I told my guys that I’m extremely proud of them,” Dietrich said. “I thought our character was on display here. They were … Manheim Central. And it showed. But this one wasn’t easy. We made some mistakes, but we also had some opportunities. We should have closed out Game Two. Maybe it’s a different story there if we do. But I’ll never question our effort.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage