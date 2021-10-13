A match of long runs turned into a sprint to the finish for the Manheim Central girls volleyball team.

Battling back and forth through three grueling sets, the Barons pulled away late in the fourth set to close out the host Pioneers 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22) in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two matchup Tuesday night at Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

Fittingly for “Dig Pink” Night, the match featured plenty of long rallies and several high-effort digs from each side, which partly explains why neither team was able to hold onto momentum for long.

“I’ll tell you, their defense was picking up balls,” Manheim Central head coach Jason Moyer said of the Pioneers. “Sometimes I feel like we’re not finishing the way we should. If we let other teams hang on, the longer the play goes, the odds are against us. And (the Pioneers) were able to extend plays and get those points.”

Even so, the height and power of Central’s front row, led in particular by junior Madison Knier (15 kills, four blocks), allowed the Barons to tiptoe in front throughout the match.

And with L-S leading the fourth set 21-20, Knier tallied three of the Barons' next four points and promptly finished the match from the service line.

Lampeter-Strasburg head coach Sharon Mullin tried to combat Knier and company with a steady rotation of defenders throughout the match.

“I knew they had big hitters,” Mullin said. “I was trying to play my taller, better blockers in the front row and my better defensive players in the back row.”

The strategy usually paid off, with Leah Denlinger and Morgan Lapp picking up 10 digs apiece and Emily Mullin, Jenna Hoover, Alexis Moran and Grace Schonour each contributing a block at the net.

In the first set, Manheim Central (7-4 Section Two, 10-5 overall) used a late 8-0 run to pull ahead and grab a 1-0 match lead.

Lampeter-Strasburg took a 22-20 lead in the second set only to watch the Barons come back, claiming the set with an ace from setter Grace Stoltzfus (31 assists, four kills, three aces).

The Pioneers (6-5, 7-6) then got on the board in the third, cruising to leads of 10-5 and 21-15 before holding off another Barons comeback, winning the game on a kill by Anya Myers.

“Volleyball is a momentum sport; it’s hardly ever a one-one-one type thing,” Moyer said. “You get on a roll and hope it’s on your side and not against you.”

Emma Moyer, Raegen Nissley and Rachel Nolt added six kills apiece for the Barons.

Mullin finished with 12 kills to pace the Pioneers’ attack. Riley Stoltzfus tallied a team-high four aces, adding 18 assists among a trio of L-S setters.

Next for the Pioneers are a pair of matches versus Section Two front-runners Elizabethtown and Ephrata. The Barons, eyeing a District Three Class 3A playoff berth, have matches with Lebanon, Garden Spot and Solanco on the horizon.

“E-town is a stud program, Ephrata is a stud program,” Moyer said. “We’ll be that team that never makes leagues, but always goes to districts type-of-thing. Hopefully we’ll see (L-S) later in districts because the way that went tonight, it can go either way.”