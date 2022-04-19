You know what they say about paybacks.

Tuesday night, Manheim Central’s boys volleyball team got some sweet, sweet revenge against Garden Spot.

Thanks to some gnarly defense and excellent serving, the Barons blanked the host Spartans 3-0 in New Holland. Game scores were 25-11, 26-24, 25-15, as Central gave the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 race a facelift on the last night of the first half of league play.

“I thought that was our best performance (this season),” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “I thought we grew up a little bit tonight. We have a lot of youth out there — a lot of talent, but a lot of youth. So I’m ecstatic.”

Garden Spot (5-1) lost its grip of sole possession of first place, and the Spartans, who won section gold last spring, now share the lead with Lancaster Mennonite (5-1), which outlasted Elizabethtown 3-2 on Tuesday.

Garden Spot visits Mennonite on Thursday; the Spartans edged the Blazers 3-2 in the season opener back in late March. The rematch is for solo first place.

Elizabethtown (4-2) is now tied with Central (4-2), with the second half of league play slated to begin Thursday.

Tuesday’s triumph was especially satisfying for Central, which went 0-4 against Garden Spot last season. The Spartans swept the regular-season series before beating the Barons in the District 3 Class 2A third-place match, and ousting Central in the PIAA state quarterfinals.

The Spartans also snapped Central’s snazzy 40-match league winning streak last spring.

“We ruined Manheim’s streak and they ruined ours,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said, chuckling “Touche.”

Central, which had a rare 2-match league losing streak earlier this season, wasted no time Tuesday, bolting to a 1-0 lead as Jake Moyer and Josh Dippel had three kills apiece and Dylan Musser and Barend Oostdam had clutch blocks.

Garden Spot, which started the week at No. 9 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings, slugged back in the second game, grabbing a 15-10 lead before the Barons rallied.

Musser had a fabulous run of serves, helping Central take an 18-17 lead. Later, Dippel (12 kills) and Oostdam had money-time blocks at the net, and the Barons took a 2-0 lead.

“We wanted to get our blocks going, which we did,” Moyer noted. “And we wanted to run through our middles, and they executed everything.”

In the third, Oostdam (8 blocks) had three blocks and a kill, Moyer and Trent Groff had clutch kills, and Musser had an ace for a 23-14 lead and the Barons clinched a whitewash victory.

“This was our revenge game,” Moyer said. “We had to get them back. We focused on what we know best, and do what we can control.”

Tanner Laukhuff had 17 kills and six digs and Keegan Redcay dished off 22 assists for Garden Spot, which will hit the restart button and get back after it against Mennonite.

“We’ll see how we react Thursday night,” Rutt said. “This is a defining moment of our season. This could take us down the wrong path that we don’t want to go, or we could rebound from this, punch back, and rebound against LMH. We know we’re going to get everyone’s best stuff.”

