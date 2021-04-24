Two head-to-head section matches dotted Friday’s L-L League boys volleyball slate. Here’s the roundup …

Section 1

Warwick 3, Manheim Township 0 — The first-place Warriors cruised past the host Blue Streaks 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 to remain undefeated in league play and safe and sound atop the section chase. Dawson Forney piled up 13 kills and three blocks, Ryan Charles had dive digs and Seth Graybill served up four aces for Warwick (6-0). Arnav Dixit had seven digs and three assists for Township (0-6).

Section 2

Manheim Central 3, Elizabethtown 1 – The host Barons made it two straight wins after Tuesday’s streak-busting loss against Garden Spot, as Central beat the Bears and took over sole possession of second place in the section hunt. Game scores were 23-25, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22, as the Barons (6-1) clipped E-town, one night after the Bears (5-2) beat Ephrata to maintain a second-place tie with Central. Friday night, the Barons snapped that tie behind Blake Wagner, who drilled 32 kills, and Jeremiah Zimmerman, who dished off 39 assists. Billy O’Connell had 10 digs, Dylan Shepherd set up 52 assists, and Rudy Woitas had 37 kills and five blocks for E-town, which was minus a pair of front-row starters, but made Central earn it. The Barons and the Bears are both chasing first-place Garden Spot; the Spartans (7-0) are at E-town next Thursday.

* Three L-L League teams will be in action Saturday: E-town is right back at it with an 11 a.m. nonleague date at District 3 Class 2A top-ranked Lower Dauphin … Penn Manor has a nonleague clash at Exeter at high noon … Hempfield is set to play in the State College Invitational at 10 a.m. … District 3 boys volleyball power ratings. … PVCA boys volleyball state rankings.

