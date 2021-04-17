Just one L-L League boys volleyball section matchup on Friday, but there was some significance behind it. The roundup, plus some notes …

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Ephrata 1 — Make that 40 section victories in a row for the Barons, who went on the road and knocked off the Mountaineers 25-13, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-15. Central’s last Section 2 setback? At the tail end of the 2016 season against … Ephrata. Friday’s victory also kept the Barons (4-0) tied atop the section hunt in the loss column with Garden Spot (5-0). … FYI: The Barons are set to host the Spartans on Tuesday, with sole possession of first place hanging in the balance. … While Central won its 40th section match in a row, the Barons dropped a set for the second straight match — after putting together a 114-set winning streak, dating back to the start of the 2017 season. … As for the 40 straight wins, the Barons still have a long way to go to catch Hempfield’s mark; the Black Knights won 70-plus Section 1 matches in a row between 1999 and 2004. … Friday, set specialist Jeremiah Zimmerman dished off 40 assists and Blake Wagner pounded out 24 kills to pace Central, while Jordan Buch had 29 kills and a pair of blocks and Michael Wenger scratched out 21 assists for Ephrata.

NOTABLES: District 3 has updated its playoff information, with a handful of dates to circle. The final date to add any nonleague matches that count toward a team’s power rating is April 30. The deadline to accumulate a power rating is May 14. … As for the brackets, the top 10 teams in Class 2A and the top 14 teams in Class 3A will make the field, with a pair of first-round matchups in 2A and six first-round matchups in 3A set for May 20. The quarterfinals are May 24; semifinals on May 26; and the championship and third-place matches are May 28. … The higher seed in the bracket will host throughout the tournament; no neutral sites. The top four finishers in each class will qualify for the PIAA playoffs. … There will be a limited number of spectator tickets available, at $6 apiece for all district matches. It will be up to the individual home venues to determine occupancy limits. … Altoona and State College, both out of District 6, compete in the Mid-Penn Conference and are eligible for the District 3 tournament. ... District 3 boys volleyball power rankings. ... PVCA boys volleyball state rankings.

