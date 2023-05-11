UPDATE: League officials on Friday announced that Garden Spot will be the No. 2 seed out of Section 2 because the Spartans had a better District 3 power rating over Cocalico and Elizabethtown through Thursday's matches. Garden Spot will take on Warwick and Manheim Central will face Cedar Crest in Monday's semifinals.

That's a wrap for the section play portion of the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball season.

And it was quite the photo finish.

In Section 1, Cedar Crest wrapped up second place compliments of a 3-0 victory over Conestoga Valley on Thursday night, meaning the Falcons will join section champ Warwick in Monday’s league semifinals.

The Warriors capped a 12-0 regular-season ride with a 3-0 win over Manheim Township.

Things aren’t so cut and dried in Section 2, which won’t be settled until this morning when L-L League volleyball chairperson Roger Czerwinski wades through the District 3 power ratings. That’s because Garden Spot, Cocalico and Elizabethtown all finished 8-4 and knotted for second place, and need the power-rating tiebreaker criteria to determine who goes to the league playoffs.

Garden Spot fell to Manheim Central 3-0 and Cocalico KO’d Elizabethtown 3-0 on the last night of league play to force the logjam.

Heading into Thursday’s matches, Garden Spot was No. 8 and Cocalico was No. 9 in Class 2A, and Elizabethtown was No. 12 in Class 3A.

Czerwinski told LNP late Thursday that he’ll have the league bracket sorted out and ready to go by noon on Friday.

“It’s definitely strange,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “Kudos to Cocalico for figuring things out. And to Elizabethtown. It’s weird waiting on power ratings. But it is what it is.”

Whoever has the best power rating among the Spartans, Eagles and Bears will play in the league semifinals on Monday against Warwick at Manheim Central Middle School.

Central put a bow on its 12-0 run through Section 2 play on Thursday with a shutout victory at Garden Spot, as the Barons and the Spartans renewed their rivalry.

Central, which captured its first section crown since 2019, blanked Garden Spot 25-19, 25-17, 25-21. The Barons will host the league semifinals on Monday and play Cedar Crest in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.

“This section is probably as competitive as it’s ever been, one through four,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “This year, all the teams have been really competitive, so I’m really proud of our guys because this is one of things we had on our radar.

“We look at the four seasons: Section, L-L League playoffs, districts and states. I think we’re all ready to move on to championship-caliber volleyball next.”

Warwick, the reigning league champ, will take on the Section 2 runner-up at 5 p.m. Monday’s winners will meet for league gold next Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

“We really put the work in, and now we’re reaping the rewards of working hard at practice,” Central’s Jacob Moyer said. “Now we move on to the next chapter. We’ll continue to put the hard work in, and we’re ready for Monday.”

Moyer and his mates made relatively quick work of Garden Spot on Thursday. The Barons rolled in the first set, getting four kills and a service winner from Logan Groff and a nifty block on set point from Dylan Musser for a 1-0 lead.

Musser had 24 assists and Colin Rohrer had 10 digs for the Barons.

Garden Spot had a 7-5 lead in the second game before Central pounced. Moyer had a block and a kill for a 9-7 lead, and Toby Frey had a block and a kill and the Barons were up 12-7 and off and running. Landon Mattiace had a couple of key plays down the stretch, including a block for a 24-17 cushion and Central was in charge, 2-0.

Mattiace had three more kills in the third game, including a spike on match-point to clinch it. Central flashed its balanced attack throughout, and didn’t have to spend the entire match blocking Garden Spot ace hitter Tanner Laukhuff.

The Spartans made a lineup change, shifting Laukhuff, one of the top swingers in the league, district and state, to setter. He ended up with 11 assists and five kills, but didn’t slide over to his customary pin-hitter spot until midway through the third set.

Rutt made the switch after Laukhuff recently excelled playing setter in a practice session. He went with his gut and made the move in Thursday’s match.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77