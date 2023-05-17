Go crazy, Baron Nation.

Manheim Central’s boys volleyball team captured its first Lancaster-Lebanon League championship Wednesday night in riveting fashion, coming up clutch in crunch time for a 3-1 victory over Warwick in front of a big crowd at Manheim Township in Neffsville.

Game scores were 25-12, 16-25, 28-26, 25-18, as Central dethroned Warwick, which topped rival Hempfield in last year’s league finale. The Warriors were making their third straight appearance in an L-L title match.

Central was here for the third time, and became just the second squad from Section Two to win league gold, joining Lancaster Mennonite, which won an L-L crown 17 years ago.

“It means a lot,” said Central’s lone senior, Kevin Saengdara, cradling his gold medal. “We’re only the second team from Section Two to win the title. We put in a lot of hard work for this, and we got it done. We won it.”

“It’s special,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “We weren’t coming over here for second place. It’s always special in the L-L, and we’ve always wanted one of these. This tournament always has a special feeling to it. It was a very roller-coaster kind of a match, and our kids really dug deep and showed a lot of grit. I’m extremely proud of them.”

The Barons (14-0 overall) zoomed to a 1-0 lead, closing the first set on a 6-0 blitz to seize control early. Logan Groff had a kill and a block and Peter Burkhart had a pair of kills down the stretch, including a spike on game-point for Central.

Warwick, the Section One champ, jabbed right back, getting five kills and a block from Kyle Charles and a pair of kills and a block from Thomas Mejia to knot things up at 1-1. Charles (14 kills, 4 blocks, 14 digs) had two kills and a block, staking the Warriors (13-1) to a 16-8 lead, and he had two more kills for a 19-11 cushion and it was all tied up.

The third set was epic. Warwick bolted to a 4-0 lead, and the Warriors went ahead 14-6 on Charles’ kill. Central hung tough, getting kills from Groff (8 kills) and Landon Mattiace. Warwick had a 21-15 and appeared to be in good shape to close it out for a 2-1 lead.

But the Section Two-champ Barons put on their rally caps, used a 4-0 spurt — which included a kill and a block by Toby Frey — and eventually caught Warwick at 23-23. Central fought off one set point on Mattiace’s block, and the Warriors had another set point, 26-25, on Seth Graybill’s kill.

“We were coming back,” Saengdara said of Central’s comeback. “We were taking this set and we’re winning this. I can’t even describe it. We knew we could play better, and we made it happen.”

Sure did.

Central survived, getting a block from Frey (5 kills, 5 blocks) for a 27-26 lead, and the Barons closed it out for a 2-1 lead.

“The adrenaline there was amazing,” Burkhart said. “We needed to dig deep and play like we knew we could. We trusted each other and we pulled for each other and we got it done.”

“To get Game Three, that was huge,” Dietrich said. “We were down (21-15) but it felt like we were really close. I thought we hung our heads a little bit after the second game. But I thought we responded really well.”

Warwick barreled to 5-0 and 6-1 leads in the fourth. But Central never wavered, getting a pair of aces from Saengdara, the first for a 10-9 lead. Later, Burkhart whistled three straight kills and the Barons had a 17-13 lead.

“Shoutout to Dylan (Musser),” Burkhart said. “He was setting his heart out. He set me up and I was feeling the energy. We were all able to execute like we knew we could.”

Saengdara’s second ace gave Central a 21-15 lead, and despite kills by Landon Wenger (9 kills) and Charles to keep Warwick within shouting distance, the Barons closed it out on a kill by Mattiace (11 kills, 4 blocks) and a pair of well-placed setter dumps by Musser, the latter on championship-point.

Musser set up 37 assists and Jacob Moyer had eight kills for Central, and Nathan Wenger dished off 35 assists with 14 digs, Mejia had seven kills and three blocks and Parker Gooding had 30 digs for Warwick.

“This game isn’t going to define them,” Warwick coach Foster Lobb said about his squad. “There’s still bigger and better things out there. Tonight, we ran into a very disciplined team and a very young team that had nothing to lose. And they wanted it more than us.”

