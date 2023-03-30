It’s been a heck of a first week of the boys volleyball season for Manheim Central, which continued its winning ways Thursday night.

Last Saturday, the Barons were out in Pittsburgh, where they played some top-shelf competition from around the state and earned a co-championship finish with host — and Class 3A juggernaut — North Allegheny.

Central got off to a quick start in league play Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Elizabethtown. And the Barons were right back in the winner’s circle Thursday, compliments of a 3-0 triumph against host Cocalico in a Section Two showdown in Denver.

Game scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-19, as Central took the Eagles’ best punch in the second game, but rebounded nicely to blank Cocalico and zoom to 2-0 in league play.

“Our season has kind of started out with a bang,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “We had a great tournament this past weekend, against some great competition, and I thought we handed it really well.”

One of the keys to Central’s early success? Having an experienced setter — sophomore Dylan Musser — and some nifty balance across the front row, with hitters aplenty for Musser to feed.

Against Cocalico, newbie middle Landon Mattiace had nine kills, Logan Groff had six kills and Jacob Moyer and Reagan Miller had five kills apiece, as Musser spread the wealth and dished off 29 assists in all.

“It makes my job a lot easier, because I can rely on all of those guys,” Musser said. “Even if it’s an out-of-system ball, if I can get it up there, I know they’re going to get a good swing and probably a kill.”

“He’s our quarterback,” Dietrich said about Musser. “He’s the one directing traffic. He knows what we want to run and how we want to run it. It all starts with him. It’s kind of like picking your poison with all of our guys. We don’t have that one guy stuffing the stat sheet, but we’ve had multiple guys getting six or seven kills. And that’s great.”

Central, which also jump-served well throughout, flexed its muscles in the first set Thursday, bolting a 17-9 lead before Cocalico used a 4-0 clip to get the Barons’ attention. With libero Colin Rohrer covering a lot of ground on defense, Central got kills from Mattiace and Groff to restore order, and Toby Frey and Moyer had spikes to close it out.

Cocalico, playing its section opener, had an 11-7 lead in the second game, and the Eagles tied the set at 15-15 on Andrew Kirk’s kill. But that’s when Central hit the gas, getting kills from Mattiace and Moyer to spark a 4-0 run, and Moyer had a pair of kills and Frey had a late spike and the Barons were up 2-0.

Central, which came into the match ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 2A by the PVCA, broke free in the third game behind Musser, who had a setter dump, an ace and a block, and the Barons built a cozy 17-9 cushion on big swings by Mattiace and Groff.

“We’re playing with a lot of energy right now,” Musser said. “And with our energy being up, we’re playing really good volleyball right now.”

Yohanis Hildebrand had 11 digs and eight kills to pace the Eagles.

“There’s a lot of positives, definitely positives,” Cocalico coach Dwayne Kieffer said. “We do have to learn to shrink the court. Our libero (Mason Lesher) is trying like the dickens to get there, and he’s found ways to get there. If we can shrink the court, it will be so much easier for us just to play.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77