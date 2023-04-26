It was another busy night of section play in L-L League boys volleyball circles on Tuesday. Here's the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley 3, McCaskey 0 — The Buckskins made the short bus ride over to Tornado Alley and topped McCaskey 25-16, 25-16, 25-22 to remain in a tie for third place in the section chase. Carson Hoover (13 kills) and Drew Hulstrand (31 assists, 13 digs, 2 kills) paced CV, which remained deadlocked with Hempfield on the 3-line in Section 1 — now three games behind front-runner Warwick and a game back of Cedar Crest. Leo Anaviate had a pair of aces for the host Red Tornado. … CV is at No. 11 in the D3-3A power ratings, and the Bucks have a key game Thursday when Hempfield invades Witmer. Circle that one.

Hempfield 3, Manheim Township 0 — Cole Jackson set up 26 assists and Finley Hunt had eight kills for the Black Knights, who topped the host Blue Streaks 25-14, 26-24, 25-16 to keep pace with Conestoga Valley for third place in the race. Liam Rockwell dished off 13 assists for Township. … Hempfield is at No. 10 in the D3-3A power ratings. Knights at CV on Thursday, as Hempfield and the Bucks look to remain in the section race; the loser will very likely be eliminated in the playoff chase, as the top two finishers in both sections make the league bracket.

In a key Section 1 showdown on Tuesday, host Warwick remained alone in first place compliments of a 3-1 victory over Cedar Crest, which would have forced a first-place tie in the loss column with a victory. Alas, the Warriors took care of business, and took over the No. 1 spot in the D3-3A power ratings, while Cedar Crest is at No. 4. Here’s the story …

Penn Manor had the Section 1 bye on Tuesday. The Comets are at No. 14 — and would be the last team in — in the D3-3A power ratings. Penn Manor can throw a monkey wrench into the section standings on Thursday if the Comets can get a win at Cedar Crest. Stay tuned.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Cocalico 0 — The host Barons fended off the pesky Eagles 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 to remain unbeaten and in control of the top spot in the section derby. Dylan Musser (40 assists, 4 aces) and Jacob Moyer (12 kills) paced Central’s balanced attack. Meanwhile, Yohanis Hildebrand (13 kills, 2 aces) led Cocalico. … The Barons are at No. 3 in the D3-2A power ratings.

Garden Spot 3, Ephrata 0 — The host Spartans had to pull some teeth, but Garden Spot fended off the Mountaineers 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 to remain a game behind Central in the section chase. Keegan Redcay (15 assists), Tanner Laukhuff (12 kills, 2 aces) and Justin Mininger (7 digs) helped the Spartans’ cause, while Owen Weaver (13 assists, 7 kills) and Austin Fries (7 kills) led Ephrata. … Garden Spot is at No. 7 in the D3-2A power ratings.

Elizabethtown 3, Lancaster Mennonite 1 — The Bears were pushed to a fourth set, but E-town was able to outlast the host Blazers by a 27-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15 count to survive. Eli Miller set up 26 assists and Prabin Bhattarai had seven digs for the Bears, while Jesse Longenecker and Adam Nolt had 10 kills apiece for Mennonite.

Lebanon had the Section 2 bye on Tuesday.

WARRIORS WIN: Warwick captured its own Eli Mastromateo Classic this past Saturday, compliments of a victory over Exeter — which is No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings and No. 6 in the PVCA-2A state rankings — in the title match. The Warriors topped another Berks County outfit, Wilson, in the semifinals; Exeter clipped Delaware Valley in the Final Four.

THURSDAY’S MATCHES

SECTION 1

McCaskey at Warwick, 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

