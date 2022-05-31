NORTHAMPTON — One Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball team will keep on its postseason dancing sneakers and live another round, while another local squad has been sent packing for the season.

L-L League champ Warwick was shown the door Tuesday night in a PIAA Class 3A first-round match, and it was in gut-punch fashion. The Warriors had a 2-1 lead against District 11 champ Northampton, but the host Konkrete Kids won a thrilling fourth set, and then topped Warwick in the winner-takes-all fifth set for a 3-2 win.

Set scores were an action-packed 22-25, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24 and 15-6, as Northampton, in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history, advanced to Saturday quarterfinals opposite District 1 champ Neshaminy, which ousted District 12 runner-up George Washington 3-0 Tuesday.

“This team made me so proud because they kept battling,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “You hate to look at that score in the fifth, but they battled every last moment. It’s tough to play away from home, so you have to applaud Northampton for bringing it. They responded.”

Meanwhile, the last L-L League volleyball team standing this spring is Manheim Central, which soared to a 3-0 victory in a Class 2A state-opener Tuesday at District 12 runner-up Lansdale Catholic. Those set scores were a lopsided 25-13, 25-11, 25-20, as Central punched its ticket to at least the state quarterfinals for the fourth season in a row.

In Tuesday’s fist set here, Warwick, the No. 3 seed from District 3, broke away after an 18-18 tie on Jacob Lobb’s kill. Kyle Charles and Landon Wenger had consecutive kills, and Charles’ kill capped the set and the Warriors had a quick 1-0 lead.

Northampton answered immediately. The Konkrete Kids never trailed in the second set, as Alex Schoenen and Giancarlo Martinez led the hitting brigade and it was 1-1. Warwick earned a gutsy third-set win to grab a 2-1 lead. There were five late ties, and the Warriors got key kills from Charles and Wenger, and Adam Gingrich was the hero in crunch time, getting kills on points to tie it at 23-23 and 24-24.

There was some controversy in the fourth set. With Warwick milking a 17-14 lead on Lobb’s block, Martinez unloaded a kill attempt that touched down at the back line. The linesman whistled it in. The Warriors argued the call, but to no avail. It gave the Konkrete Kids momentum, and while Warwick got two kills from Charles and a kill from Lobb to make it 23-23, Northampton was able to knot up the match at 2-2.

For the record, according to Warwick’s game video shared after the match, Northampton’s shot was indeed out. But that’s neither here nor there.

The Konkrete Kids rolled in the fifth, using a nifty 8-0 run for a cozy 11-3 lead. Schoenen had a couple of kills during the final run, and Northampton sent Warwick, which shared the Section 1 title with Hempfield and was in states for the first time since 2018, packing.

“Our guys are going to second-guess themselves tonight,” Gajecki said, “and they’re going to think that they probably should have walked out of here with a win. We definitely had some opportunities. I’m thankful that we were able to accomplish quite a lot. To be the league titleist and to beat Hempfield, and to get to this spot in states … credit to our guys for working so hard. Now we reset and go.”

Also Tuesday …

Manheim Central 3, Lansdale Catholic 0

It was a balanced attack for the Barons, who got 14 kills from Trent Groff, 14 digs from John Wenger and 34 assists and five blocks from Dylan Musser. Central was without all-star hitter Jacob Moyer, who sat out with an injury.

Central, the District 3 No. 3 seed, will take on District One champ Dock Mennonite, a 3-0 winner over Archbishop Wood, on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.

