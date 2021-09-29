It’s the end of an extraordinary era at Hempfield.

Longtime coach Mike Vogel, who has guided the Black Knights to the pinnacle of boys and girls volleyball in the state for the last 31 years, has announced his retirement, and he’s stepping down from the program that he helped mold into a Lancaster-Lebanon League, District 3 and PIAA powerhouse.

“I’ve been thinking about this for the past couple of years, and I just thought now was the time to step down,” Vogel told LNP. “There’s no real reason. I’m not a young guy anymore; I’m almost 69. So fatigue probably played a bit of a role in it. I just didn’t want to go halfway. It’s all or nothing with me. I just felt like I didn’t want to tread water.”

Vogel, whose name is synonymous with prep volleyball across the state, tendered his resignation earlier this week.

“It was a great journey,” he said. “I always told our kids and our parents to enjoy the journey.”

It’s truly been an unforgettable, gold-paved journey for Vogel and Hempfield’s volleyball program. He served as the Knights’ girls coach from 1993 through 2008, and as the boys coach from 1998 through this past spring.

He succeeded Ryan Strait in both positions; Strait hired Vogel, a 1970 Hempfield grad, as an assistant coach in the girls program in 1991.

That’s where it all started. The rest is some pretty amazing history. Banner upon banner on the high school’s gym wall and trophy upon trophy in the overflowing case later, Vogel is calling it a jam-packed career.

“I’ve talked myself into and out of this over the last three months,” he said. “My heart isn’t in it like it used to be. At some point you just need to step down. We have nothing else to prove.”

The numbers certainly back that up.

Under Vogel, Hempfield’s girls program won five District 3 Class 3A titles — including three in a row, from 2002 through 2004 — and a pair of PIAA-3A crowns, in 2004 over Susquehannock and again in 2006 over Allentown Central Catholic. There was also a PIAA runner-up finish in 2002.

Hempfield’s success on the boys side is simply staggering. Under Vogel, the Knights won 24 L-L League championships, 15 District 3 Class 3A crowns and seven PIAA-3A titles, including four in a row from 2001 through 2004.

This L-L League playoff nugget is pretty incredible: Under Vogel, Hempfield only missed the league title match just twice, in 2005 and 2017. That’s it.

In L-L League, nonleague, district and state matches, Hempfield’s boys squads went 504-66 under Vogel’s watch. In all matches, including a multitude of weekend tournaments over the years, the Knights were 1,106-94 with 88 ties in his 24 years on the bench.

“I thought we went out on a high note this year,” Vogel noted. “We got to the state semifinals with a league and a district title. It was another fun journey.”

This past spring, Hempfield topped rival Warwick for league gold before beating Northeastern York for the district banner. The Knights fell to Central Dauphin in the state semifinals, which turned out to be Vogel’s last match on Hempfield’s sideline.

“It’s not just me,” said Vogel, who has always shunned the spotlight. “I’ve had great assistant coaches. And a very important part of our program has been our parents. They’d have an older son play, and then the younger son and the daughter would play because they grew up in the program.”

You could literally fill up a program with a list of names of boys and girls all-star and all-state players Vogel helped produce at Hempfield. Plus another long list of athletes who went on to play in college.

Vogel produced four players who went on to win a national championship at the major-college level: Shawn Sangrey at Ohio State and Luke Murray, Jay Stauffer and Jon Sherrick at Penn State. Vogel’s son, Gary, also played for the Nittany Lions.

Vogel was quick to thank his trusty assistant coaches over the years, including Lee Addie, Morgan Buterbaugh, Dave Crill, Matt Crill, Gary Dimm, Steve Griffiths, Jeff Kindrew, Brittany McMullen, Jesse Porreca, Karen Wonders, Ryan Wood and Tim Zellers. And he said he was proud of the accomplishments of his teams under three athletic directors, Ray Oberholtzer, Steve Mummaw and Steve Polonus.

“This wasn’t magic, what we’ve been able to do here at Hempfield,” Vogel said. “We’ve worked very, very hard. It’s not rocket science. You have to put in the work. And we’ve done that.”

The proof is in the banners and the gold trophies and, perhaps more importantly, the respect Vogel and his teams have garnered over the years — 31 long years, and now Vogel is ready to hand the keys over to a new coach in Landisville.

