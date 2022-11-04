It was a shot that Angie Scanlon knew she could make, as she worked on it with her coach, Megan Counts, all week at practice.

Against Mount Calvary Christian on Thursday night, it proved to be the kill that mattered, as the shot not only gave Lititz Christian a 15-9 win in game five, it propelled her team to the District Three Class 1A championship.

“Sometimes it is hit or miss, but this time I knew I had it,” Scanlon said with a huge smile after the 25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 15-9 win. “This is fantastic, all glory to God. We deserved to win this, we fought for it the whole game and got the job done at the end of the day.”

It marked the second year in a row the Eagles took the crown, but this was one for the seniors as they had a whole new coaching staff, a whole new school and came in as underdogs to the Cougars, who were 21-3 and held the top seed.

“These girls have a had a lot of changes this year, and they really stepped into their senior year in a way that most high school students are not stepping into their senior year,” Counts said. “So for them to overcome all of those challenges despite that situation is really telling of this team.”

After dropping the fourth game, the Eagles came onto the floor relaxed for the tiebreaker. They jumped out to a 5-1 lead with Scanlon and Hannah Jordan serving, but Alivia Rutt, who was all over the court for the Chargers, notched back-to-back kills to make it 5-3. That was as close as the Chargers would get.

An ace by Lana Bert made it 11-6, and that pretty much sparked the momentum the Eagles needed the rest of the way.

The Eagles set the early pace as they jumped out to a two-game lead. Although in the second, Mount Calvary began to make some noise. Behind the serves of Kaitlyn Neidwick, the Chargers staked a 4-0 lead. It wasn’t until Bert was serving that the Eagles closed things out late in the game. Her ace made it 22-19, and a block by Kubena sealed it.

In the third game, Lititz took a 15-7 lead, but Rutt was a machine all over the floor, and a kill by Kylie Masters gave the Chargers a 22-21 lead. Scanlon returned the favor and made it 23-22, but a save by Rutt that led to a point after a long volley was what the doctor ordered, and the Chargers wrapped up the third 26-24.

In game four Masters mastered her serve and gave the Chargers, despite working without setter Ava Fouse, a 6-0 lead they would never relinquish, setting up the decisive fifth game.

“We had the lineup, but we hadn’t used it in a while, the last time was September,” Chargers coach Tiann Rutt said of being without Fouse. “I think if we would have had two days to work on it, they would have gelled better. We made a lot of mistakes, but we are heading to state, and if we had to lose, I am very thankful we went out in five. Would I have loved to win, yes, but they fought really hard, came to play, and did a great job.”

Up next for both teams are berths in the PIAA tournament, which begins Nov. 8. The Eagles get a matchup against Blue Ridge, who won the District Two title on Wednesday against Lackawanna Trail.

The Cougars will travel to take on the first-place team out of District Four, either Canton or Galeton.