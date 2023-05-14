Here is everything and anything you need to know as the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball season shifts into playoff mode ...

REGULAR-SEASON RECAP

Warwick (12-0 league) made it back-to-back Section 1 championships, this time with a solo crown, one year after sharing the title with Hempfield. The Warriors took on and defeated all-comers, and were pushed to a fifth set just once this spring — a thrilling 3-2 victory over Hempfield, when Warwick trailed 14-12 in the fifth and deciding game.

Upstart Cedar Crest (9-3) snared second place — and the second league playoff bid — by fending off hard-charging Hempfield (8-4) down the stretch. The Falcons had a 5-0 blitz to move up the charts — including a stirring victory over the Black Knights, which got everyone’s attention — as Hempfield missed out on the league playoffs for the first time in L-L history. That is not a misprint. Still, after a rare 1-3 swoon, the Knights went 5-1 down the stretch — including a payback win over Cedar Crest — to restore order heading into districts.

But it sure will be odd not having Hempfield in the league’s playoff bracket — which now features just the top two finishers in each section making the field. The league switched that up a few years ago, dropping the quarterfinals.

Conestoga Valley (6-6) was with the lead pack in Section 1 until a late-season hiccup, while Penn Manor (5-7), Manheim Township (2-10) and McCaskey (0-12) rounded out the standings; the Buckskins and the Comets are still in line to make the district playoffs.

Manheim Central (12-0) is back in the winner’s circle with its first Section 2 championship since 2019, when the Barons capped off a run of four straight crowns. While Manheim Central left no doubt — the Barons were pushed to a fourth set just twice during the regular season — the race for second place was chaotic, to say the least.

Cocalico, Elizabethtown and Garden Spot all finished 8-4 — the Eagles topped the Bears on the last night of league play to force that part of the tie, and the Spartans went 0-3 down the stretch to lose their grip on second place — and the league had to go to the district power-rating tiebreaker to decide who would snag the No. 2 seed in the league playoffs.

Garden Spot won that tiebreaker in the jumbled Section 2 race, which also included Ephrata (4-8) giving everyone fits, plus Lancaster Mennonite (2-10) and Lebanon (0-12).

SEMIFINAL SHOWDOWNS ON TAP

All eyes Monday on Manheim Central Middle School for the league semifinals, as postseason play gets cranked up. In the opener at 5 p.m., Warwick will take on Garden Spot, while the host Barons will square off against Cedar Crest at 7:30 p.m.

The winners will serve and volley for league gold on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township. Warwick is the defending champ, after the Warriors KO’d Hempfield in a title-tilt rematch last spring. It was Warwick’s first L-L League championship, and the Warriors will go for two straight this time around.

Heading into the league semifinals, Warwick is at No. 8 in Class 3A and Manheim Central is at No. 3 in Class 2A in the PVCA state rankings.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

For Warwick, power hitter Kyle Charles has been tough to block; the junior enforcer can finish from either pin, in the middle, and even from the back row. Garden Spot must muster some blocks against Charles. Or else. Conversely, Spartans’ swinger Tanner Laukhuff has had a spectacular senior season blasting kills on the outside for Garden Spot. Interestingly, he played setter in the Spartans’ regular-season finale against Manheim Central this past Thursday. We’ll see where he lines up against Warwick.

Manheim Central has flashed plenty of balance this spring, with any number of solid finishers up front. Setter Dylan Musser has found all of them, including reliable pin-hitter Jacob Moyer, who always seems to finish when the Barons need a clutch point. For Cedar Crest, hitter Tate Tadajweski has had a monster season making plays above the net for the Falcons. He will test Manheim Central’s blockers.

We mentioned Musser making pinpoint sets for the Barons, and keep an eye on the other three setters on Monday: Garden Spot’s Keegan Redcay, Warwick’s Nathan Wenger and Cedar Crest’s Jack Wolgemuth are all glue kids who can certainly set — and help out defensively in the back. It's not always just the tall guys up front who factor into the outcome.

KINDREW IS CALLING IT A CAREER

Longtime L-L League coach Jeff Kindrew confirmed to LNP this past week that he’s retiring. Kindrew spent the last 11 years with McCaskey — where he also had a previous stint coaching the Red Tornado’s girls program for 16 years. Kindrew also served as coach for Lancaster Mennonite’s boys team, so he knows his way around all the L-L League volleyball courts. In 2018, he guided McCaskey’s boys team into the league playoffs, where the Tornado picked up a win before falling to Hempfield in the semifinals. McCaskey went to the district playoffs that spring. Now the Tornado will be in the market for a new coach, after Kindrew hangs up his whistle and clipboard after a decorated L-L League career.

DISTRICT 3 UPDATE

Nothing official until after Thursday’s matches, but it looks like nine L-L League teams will dance into the district playoffs.

At the start of the week, Warwick (No. 2), Cedar Crest (No. 5), Hempfield (No. 7), Conestoga Valley (No. 11), Elizabethtown (No. 12) and Penn Manor (No. 14) are inside the 14-team bubble in Class 3A, while Manheim Central (No. 3), Garden Spot (No. 8) and Cocalico (No. 9) are safely inside the 12-team bubble in Class 2A.

Penn Manor is ahead of No. 15 Mechanicsburg, which has wrapped up its regular-season slate, so the Comets appear safe there in Class 3A. Meanwhile, in Class 2A, CCAC entrant Linville Hill Christian is inside the cut-line at No. 10, but independent Northern Lebanon — which is set to join the L-L League next spring — is the first team out at No. 13, and No. 12 Hershey has finished its regular-season schedule. It might be tricky for the Vikings to jump the Trojans at this point. Ditto for Mechanicsburg leap-frogging Penn Manor. Stay tuned; the deadline is following Thursday’s non-playoff matches.

