Just one head-to-head section matchup in L-L League boys volleyball action on Monday, but plenty of notable items to get the week going …

SECTION 2

Lebanon 3, Cocalico 1 — The Cedars’ turnaround/maturation season continued with yet another big step: Lebanon’s second section victory this spring. Isaac Matias had 19 digs to spearhead the defensive effort, Justin De La Rosa set up 16 assists and served up four aces, Diego Ruiz dished off 16 assists and Jafet Quintana piled up 13 kills and six blocks at the net for the Cedars, who clipped the host Eagles 25-22, 25-14, 19-25 and 25-16. Lebanon (2-6) also tossed its hat in the ring for the fourth and final playoff spot out of Section 2; Ephrata (3-5) and Lancaster Mennonite (2-6) are also in that mix, and Lebanon is at Ephrata on Tuesday, before hosting third-place Elizabethtown (5-3) on Thursday. Next week, the Cedars are at first-place Garden Spot on Monday before wrapping up league play May 13 with a trip to Mennonite. Monday, Mason Lesher had 14 digs, Elijah Ugalde had 12 assists and Chase Stark had 10 kills for Cocalico (0-8).

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

NONLEAGUE NOTABLES

Hempfield prepped for Tuesday’s Section 1 mega showdown against undefeated Warwick with a 3-1 win over Lower Dauphin, which started the night as the top-ranked Class 2A team in the District 3 rankings. Ryan Givens was a monster in the front row with 21 kills and five blocks, and Mason Orth had five aces and 23 digs for the host Black Knights, who grounded the Falcons 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 25-14. … Up next: Warwick (8-0 league, 10-0 overall) invades Landisville Tuesday for a clash between two of the top teams in D3 and around the state: Warwick is No. 5 and Hempfield is No. 6 in the D3-3A rankings, and in the PVCA state rankings, Warwick is No. 4 and Hempfield is No. 5 in Class 3A. Warwick remains alone in first place with a win Tuesday; Hempfield (8-1, 10-1) knots up the Section 1 race with victory. ... Warwick rallied past Hempfield for an exciting 3-2 win in Lititz back on April 8. ... When Lower Dauphin fell to Hempfield on Monday, Section 2 solo leader Garden Spot (9-0 league, 12-1 overall) bumped up to the No. 1 slot heading into Tuesday’s matches. ... District 3 boys volleyball power ratings. … Lancaster Mennonite has been jonesing for a win — the Blazers started the week lugging a four-game losing skid — and Mennonite picked up a much-needed W with a 3-0 nonleague triumph over YAIAA entrant New Oxford. Joe Nguyen had 28 assists, Elijah Lazor had 15 kills and nine digs, Josh Gingrich had nine digs and Ethan Groff had three aces a couple of blocks for the Blazers, who blanked the Colonials 25-14, 25-16 and 25-22. … Happier days ahead for Manheim Township, which continued its re-tooling season on Monday with a trip to Hershey for a nonleague scrap with the Trojans. Hershey won 3-0 by set scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-14. Eric Moldenhauer had seven digs and three kills and Arnav Dixit had six assists for the Blue Streaks. … In another intriguing nonleague clash on Monday, Berks County heavyweight Wilson made the trip to Conestoga Valley and the Bulldogs picked up a 3-0 victory — by an eyelash 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 — over the Buckskins to shake up the D3-3A rankings. CV dipped to No. 15 in bubble land as the last team out in the 14-team bracket. Wilson is up at No. 8. … CV is back at it Tuesday against visiting McCaskey, which is in a race with Cedar Crest and Penn Manor for the fourth and final league playoff berth out of Section 1. The Bucks, who own solo third in the section, go to Cedar Crest on Thursday; CV won the first meeting against the Falcons 3-0 in Witmer back on April 13. … Cedar Crest is at Penn Manor on Tuesday in another key Section 1 scrap, and Manheim Central is at Elizabethtown in a Section 2 showcase. ... PVCA boys volleyball state rankings.

TUESDAY’S SECTION MATCHES

(JV at 6 p.m. followed by varsity)

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley

Warwick at Hempfield (LNP coverage)

Section 2

Cocalico at Garden Spot

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown

Lebanon at Ephrata

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage