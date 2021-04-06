One streak was snapped. But another streak was extended Tuesday night when Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys volleyball kingpin Manheim Central welcomed Lancaster Mennonite.

First, the bad news for the Barons: When Mennonite earned a 25-22 first-game victory, it snapped Central’s glorious 114-set section winning streak, dating back to March, 2017.

The good news for the Barons: Jeremiah Zimmerman dished off 42 assists, Blake Wagner slammed 23 kills, and Central survived Mennonite for a 3-2 victory for the Barons’ 39th section win in a row, also dating back to March, 2017.

“We had an inordinate amount of unforced errors, and we didn’t play great defense,” said Central skipper Craig Dietrich, who has three freshmen in his starting lineup. “But we were able to come up with some big digs at some key moments. The silver lining is that we were able to pull this one out, despite everything that went wrong."

Tuesday’s game scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-12 in the fifth and deciding set, as the Blazers took the Barons to the bitter end. Central improved to 3-0 in league matches, remaining in a first-place tie in the loss column with Garden Spot (2-0).

“We didn’t play the greatest, but we came through in the end,” Zimmerman said. “It was eye-opening to drop a couple of games. Now we know that we all have to work a lot harder.”

Mennonite (1-2) set the tone right out of the chute Tuesday; Elijah Lazor had eight first-game kills, including two spikes down the stretch, as the Blazers gutted out a 25-22 win and snapped the Barons’ amazing set streak.

Central sprang to life in the second game, grabbing a 14-8 lead on back-to-back kills by Wagner. Later, Jacob Moyer delivered consecutive service winners for a 19-12 cushion, and Wagner’s blistering spike knotted the match at 1-1.

The Barons kept on keeping on in the third game, finishing with a 6-0 blitz after Mennonite grabbed a 20-19 lead. During the final spree, Moyer (5 aces) had a spike and Barend Oostdam had a block and a pair of kills, including a spike for a 24-20 cushion and Central had a 2-1 lead.

Undaunted, Lazor (17 kills, four blocks, 16 digs) had a pair of kills off nifty feeds from Joe Nguyen, who had 34 assists, and Ethan Groff had a trio of spikes as Mennonite tied it up at 2-2, forcing a fifth and decided set.

The Blazers beat Lebanon 3-2 in a five-game marathon last Thursday, and Mennonite coach Gary Martin reminded his team of that before they broke huddle for the fifth set against Central.

Oostdam (14 kills, four blocks) was terrific in the fifth game with five kills and a key block, and Trent Groff’s blistering ace on the first serve of the fifth got the Barons going.

“Obviously you want to finish those matches off,” Martin said, “but I knew even after the first set that this was going to be a dogfight the whole way. Our guys had it in them and they really brought it. I’m proud of them. They fought back hard when we were down 2-1. We challenged them not to quit, and they didn’t.”

