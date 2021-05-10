The plot has thickened in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball Section 2 race.

Facing a must-win situation to remain in the chase for the fourth and final playoff spot out of the section, Lancaster Mennonite spotted host Ephrata a 1-0 lead Monday night, before storming back for a gut-check 3-1 victory to force a photo finish for that final playoff berth.

Ephrata dipped to 4-7 and finishes up section play Wednesday at Cocalico. Mennonite, which won its fourth match in a row, improved to 4-6, and the Blazers still have two matches to go: Wednesday at Elizabethtown and a makeup date Thursday at home against Lebanon.

Garden Spot (11-0) topped Lebanon on Monday to clinch no worse than a tie for the Section 2 title. The Spartans can cinch it outright with a win Wednesday, when Manheim Central (10-1) invades New Holland.

WATCH: LNP SPRING SPORTS ROUNDTABLE WITH GARDEN SPOT COACH BEN RUTT

“After losing the first (set) it was a mental check,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “Mentally, are you tough enough to come back? And they did it. They played our style and they kept the energy up and they believed in themselves and their teammates.”

Ephrata and Mennonite split their season series after the Blazers’ wildly entertaining 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 win Monday. If Ephrata and Mennonite tie for the fourth spot, tiebreaker criteria will be used to see who advances to Friday’s league quarterfinals.

“We have to do what we have to do against Cocalico,” Ephrata coach Bob Witwer said. “We have to take care of our business, and then let the chips fall where they may. Our guys have come through a lot of adversity, and now we’re really close. We’d love for them to have the experience of playing in the playoffs. That’s a big thing.”

Mennonite’s hero Monday was hitter Elijah Lazor, who absolutely stuffed the stat sheet with 20 kills, 16 digs, six aces and three blocks. He was everywhere. Joe Nguyen set up 29 assists, Ethan Groff chipped in with six kills and Ryan Walker had five kills for the Blazers, who didn’t let a 1-0 deficit bother them one iota.

BOX SCORE

Jordan Buch had six kills, including the final two spikes to close out the first set for Ephrata, and the Mountaineers were sitting pretty. But the Blazers immediately punched back, making it 1-1 after surviving an epic second set, which featured 12 ties. Lazor had five kills, including a momentum-building spike for a 24-21 lead.

Lazor came up big again in the third set with four kills, plus back-to-back aces for a 10-8 lead. Ephrata knotted it up at 13-13, but Lazor’s kill gave Mennonite the lead for good.

Walker came up big in the fourth for the Blazers with a block and a kill down the stretch. Earlier, Lazor had consecutive acrobatic kills, and despite a pair of blistering kills from Buch down the stretch, Mennonite held on at the wire for the must-have victory.

Buch had 23 kills and five blocks, Michael Wenger had 18 assists and Chanvir Bhandal had 18 digs for Ephrata, which must now take care of business against Cocalico, while trying to fend off hard-charging Mennonite at the tape.

“Nothing is a given yet for leagues or districts, so we have to go out and play E-town on Wednesday and then Lebanon on Thursday,” Martin said. “We’re playing our best volleyball right now, and we’ll see if we can carry on.”

