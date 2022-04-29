More twists and turns in the L-L League boys volleyball section races Thursday night, as the sprint to the May 11 finish line picked up some pace. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Cedar Crest 0 — The Warriors hit the road to Lebanon County and came back to Lititz with a W — while remaining just a game behind front-running Hempfield and setting up a first-place showdown match in the process. Nathan Wenger (14 assists), Adam Gingrich (14 assists), Seth Graybill (12 digs) and Jacob Lobb (14 kills) packed the stat sheet, and Warwick (7-1) blanked the host Falcons 25-16, 25-16, 25-18, setting up Tuesday’s first-place clash vs. Hempfield at Warwick. Circle that one. The Black Knights won the first matchup earlier this month in Landisville; the rematch will have more first-place implications between the rivals. Kayden George (10 kills, 7 digs, 4 service aces), Judah Wise (11 assists, 7 digs) and Jack Wolgemuth (11 assists) paced Cedar Crest (5-4) on Thursday.

McCaskey 3, Manheim Township 2 — The host Red Tornado (1-8) picked up its first league win, compliments of a wildly entertaining 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 27-25, 15-11 victory over the Blue Streaks. Johnaxdier Lugo dished off 47 assists and served up seven aces and Skyler Wright slammed 20 kills for McCaskey, while Keegan Robinson (9 kills), Jack Kline (5 blocks) and Arnav Dixit (26 assists) led Township (1-8).

Penn Manor (3-5) had the bye on Thursday.

Also Thursday ...

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Manheim Central 1 — Elijah Lazor pounded out 24 kills and added five blocks, Ethan Groff set up 45 assists and chipped in with nine digs, and the Blazers (8-1) rolled into Manheim, picked off the Barons and remained alone in first place in the section chase. Game scores were a hotly contested 27-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12, as Mennonite kept a firm grip on its lead. John Wenger (14 digs) and Barend Oostdam (10 kills, 5 blocks) led Central (6-3).

Garden Spot 3, Elizabethtown 0 — The defending section champs are still very much in the mix, after the host Spartans (7-2) downed the Bears 25-13, 26-24, 25-16 to take over sole possession of second place in the section hunt, and remain right on Lancaster Mennonite’s heels in the race. Tyler Martin dished off 29 assists and Tanner Laukhuff piled up 10 kills, seven digs and a pair of blocks for the victors. Dylan Shepherd (10 assists), Elijah Miller (9 digs) and Josh McCoy (7 kills, 1 block) paced E-town (5-3), which slipped into a third-place tie (in the loss column) with Manheim Central. FYI: Garden Spot and Lancaster Mennonite split their season series — the Spartans won 3-2 at home and the Blazers won 3-2 at home — so no more head-to-head clashes between the section leaders.

Cocalico 3, Lebanon 0 — The Eagles need wins to remain in the hunt for a District 3 Class 2A playoff invite, and they picked up a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 much-needed victory in Cedar Country. Chase Stark and Elijah Ugalde had nine kills apiece, Mason Lesher paced the D with 10 digs and Gio Perez dished off 16 assists for Cocalico (3-5). Tyson Griffiths (12 assists) and Chris Estrada (9 kills, 4 service aces, 5 blocks, 6 digs) led Lebanon (0-9).

Ephrata (1-7) had the bye on Thursday.

* Hempfield has quite the grueling stretch coming up. Check out the Knights’ schedule in the coming days: Saturday, Hempfield will load up the bus to Happy Valley and play in State College’s 1-day tournament event, which features — among others, Class 3A state champ North Allegheny and Class 3A state runner-up Central Dauphin — before taking on Class 2A state champ Lower Dauphin in the Keystone Cup finale on Monday at Dallastown. Get through that grind, and then Hempfield faces a road trip to Lititz on Tuesday to square off against rival Warwick, with first place on the line in Section 1. … Elizabethtown, which finds itself in the thick of the D3-3A playoff chase, is also slated to play in State College’s tourney on Saturday. … Penn Manor, which has a nonleague date at Daniel Boone on Friday, is set to play in Dallastown’s 1-day tourney on Saturday.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

TUESDAY, MAY 2 L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Warwick, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Conestoga Valley at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

