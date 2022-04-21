In the season-long drama that is the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball Section Two race, there was yet another facelift Thursday night.

There is a new solo leader atop the standings, and that team — compliments of a knock-down, drag-em-out victory — is Lancaster Mennonite.

The host Blazers secured first place all to themselves with a gut-check, highlight-reel 3-2 win over Garden Spot. Game scores were a hotly contested 25-23, 26-28, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9, as the teams battled down to the wire in every set.

“Group effort,” said Mennonite hitter Elijah Lazor, who had 20 kills, 15 digs and a pair of blocks. “I’m very proud.”

It was an instant classic, and it put Mennonite alone atop the section heap at 6-1 in league play, as the Blazers rattled off their sixth win in row. Their only setback? A gut-punch 3-2 defeat at Garden Spot in the season-opener back in late March, when Mennonite coughed up a 2-0 lead.

The Blazers got some payback in the rematch, and they now lead the pack with five matches to go before the May 11 finale.

“I certainly didn’t feel comfortable until we hit 15 in the fifth set,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “There’s a long way to go, but it feels good. We can celebrate tonight, but we’re right back at it doing work tomorrow because it’s a long road ahead, and there are a lot of good teams out there.”

Garden Spot, which dipped into a three-way tie for second place with Elizabethtown and Manheim Central — they’re all 5-2 in league play — dropped a 3-0 decision against the Barons on Tuesday to fall into a first-place tie with Mennonite.

The Blazers snapped it Thursday. The first game set the tone for the evening, with 16 ties. Lazor had five kills, including the go-ahead spike for a 24-23 lead and Mennonite had a 1-0 lead.

Undaunted, the Spartans knotted it up at 1-1 with an exhilarating 28-26 win, when Garden Spot coughed up an 18-12 lead and a pair of game-points, but got must-have kills from Derrick Lambert and Tanner Laukhuff to close it out.

Zach Nell helped Mennonite grab a 2-1 lead with a kill and then a service winner for an 8-4 lead. Later, his kill gave the Blazers a 22-17 cushion, and Lazor’s late titanic spike closed out the third-set victory.

But Garden Spot never quit, and took the fourth to force a winner-takes-all fifth game. Lambert (18 digs, 3 blocks) had two clutch kills in crunch time, Jethro Martin added a key block, and Laukhuff (26 kills) helped ice it with yet another jumping-jack kill, as the Blazers had a devil of time blocking him at the net.

Tyler Martin, who slid over from his usual libero spot to setter, had 40 assists for the Spartans, who are No. 9 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings.

Nell, Lazor and Ethan Groff (44 assists) got Mennonite started in the fifth, and Lazor had three more kills to help the Blazers stretch their lead to 12-8. Owen Walker clinched it for Mennonite with a block, and the Blazers took over the top spot.

“Every single game from here on out is as important, if not more important, than this game,” Lazor said. “There is a certain pressure there with quote-unquote having to win. But we want to be here. We want to play volleyball. And we want to succeed.”

Garden Spot, the defending section champ, dropped its second match in a row, after a one-sided 3-0 home setback against Manheim Central on Tuesday.

“I told our guys that we were on the wrong side of the scoreboard here, but we can walk out of this gym happy with the way we played after we got shellacked Tuesday night,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “How many teams are going to come back from a match like that and play like this? We didn’t get the win, but I thought we played really, really well.”

