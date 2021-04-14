There were just four section matches on Tuesday’s L-L League volleyball slate, but there were plenty of highlights to go around. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 3, McCaskey 0 — The gritty Red Tornado made the host Comets (2-2) earn every single inch. Wyatt Rohrer dished off 34 assists, Max Bushong had nine digs and four aces, and Derek Warfel piled up 10 kills for Penn Manor, which eked out a hard-fought 27-25, 25-14, 30-28 victory over McCaskey. Sam Hershey had nine kills and a block at the net for the Tornado (2-3).

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Cocalico 2 — The host Blazers survived the Eagles 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-11 in a thriller, as Mennonite played its third five-set match already this season. The hero was hitter Elijah Lazor, who slammed 20 kills, had a pair of blocks and a trio of serving aces. Joe Nguyen set up 45 kills and Josh Gingrich had 27 digs for the Blazers (2-2). Meanwhile, Chase Stark had a big night in the front row with 19 kills and three blocks, Elijah Ugalde set up 37 assists and Yohanis Hildebrand had 12 digs for the Eagles (0-4).

Elizabethtown 3, Lebanon 0 — Rudy Woitas had 19 kills and a couple of aces, Billy O’Connell dished off 28 assists, and the host Bears (2-1) blanked the Cedars by a.25-20, 25-18, 25-20 count for their second straight section victory. Isaac Matias had 14 digs, Justin De La Rosa had 11 assists and Jafet Quintana had nine kills and three blocks at the net for Lebanon (1-4).

In another Section 1 match Tuesday, Conestoga Valley was missing a couple of big hitters up front, but the Buckskins got some terrific play in their revamped front row and KO'd Cedar Crest 3-0. Here’s the game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY ...

* Tuesday’s Manheim Central at Ephrata match was pushed back until Friday; the Barons will go for their 40th section victory in a row in that clash. … Two mega one-day tournaments dot this Saturday’s slate: The always popular Koller Classic at Central York, and Section 1 leader Warwick will host its annual event. The Warriors are fresh off last Saturday’s runner-up appearance in Northeastern York’s Bobcat Invitational, and Warwick is at Conestoga Valley on Thursday for a first-place section showdown. … The Koller Classic field is absolutely stacked: Pool A includes state-ranked Cumberland Valley, state-ranked Central Dauphin, state-ranked Hempfield, state-ranked North Allegheny, state-ranked Central York and state-ranked Northeastern York. Pool B includes state-ranked York Suburban, Penn Manor, Northern York, Red Lion, State College and Dallastown. … PVCA state rankings.

THURSDAY’S SECTION MATCHES

(All varsity at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Section 1

Warwick at Conestoga Valley, 5:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Cedar Crest at Hempfield

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

Section 2

Cocalico at Elizabethtown

Ephrata at Lancaster Mennonite

Lebanon at Garden Spot

