This time, Lancaster Mennonite slammed the door.

One week after coughing up a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 sucker-punch setback against reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 boys volleyball champ Garden Spot, the Blazers on Tuesday night finished the job against another section heavyweight, Manheim Central.

St. Francis University recruit Elijah Lazor stuffed the stat sheet with 20 kills, a pair of blocks, eight digs and two service aces, and host Mennonite blanked the Barons 3-0.

Game scores were 29-27 — the opener was a real doozy — 25-17 and 25-19 as the Blazers (2-1) knocked Central (2-1) out of a first-place tie with Elizabethtown and Garden Spot, which took over sole possession of the lead after the Spartans (3-0) outlasted the Bears (1-1) by a 3-2 count on Tuesday.

“We couldn’t close out Garden Spot,” Mennonite hitter Matt Sampsell said, “so this time we had to stay in our mindset and play our ball.”

Done and done. Mennonite never buckled, had zero weak links, answered every one of Central’s runs, and came up big in crunch time in all three games.

“It’s been a couple of years since we got them, so this one feels really good,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “We know we still have a lot of work to do to keep this going. We’re certainly not done yet.”

Central had a pair of game-points in the first set but couldn’t close it out. That wild and crazy game featured 11 ties, and Mennonite finally capped it on Owen Walker’s kill for a 1-0 lead.

“It was back and forth, and they had the advantage a couple of times, so to finish that one out was huge,” Martin noted. “It gave us the mental strength we needed for the rest of the match.”

The Barons, looking to knot the proceedings, closed to within 17-15 in the second game, but that’s when Mennonite put the pedal to the metal. During a set-changing 5-0 blitz, Lazor had a kill, an ace and a service winner, and Walker’s spike gave the Blazers a 21-15 cushion.

Later, Sampsell had a kill, and he closed out the game with a perfectly placed ace and Mennonite had a 2-0 edge.

“I like how we all covered on defense,” Sampsell said. “Against Garden Spot we didn’t cover enough, so we’ve been working on covering defensively pretty hard. I thought that really showed.”

The Blazers went for the jugular in the third, with Walker playing the starring role. After Central whittled Mennonite’s lead down to 11-10, Walker responded with back-to-back-to-back spikes during the Blazers’ 5-0 run for a 16-10 cushion. He had 12 kills in all, and Ethan Groff dished off 37 assists for Mennonite.

The Blazers made it 20-12 as Lazor and Zach Nell had two kills apiece, and Lazor struck again later with three kills, including a match-clinching spike for a 3-0 shutout — and a statement to the rest of Section Two.

Trent Groff (9 kills), Jake Moyer (8 kills), Barend Oostdam (3 blocks), John Wenger (10 digs) and Dylan Musser (17 assists) paced the Barons, who have already played in two top-shelf tournaments and have gone head-to-head against reigning Class 3A state champ North Allegheny and District 3 kingpin Central Dauphin this spring.

Tuesday, the Barons had no answers for Mennonite.

“They didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and they forced the issue on us, so this one is disappointing,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “I hope this will be a learning moment for us, even though we’ll probably burn the film. We have no choice but to come back tomorrow and get better and be ready for Thursday (at E-town).”

