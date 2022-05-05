It’s been 10 long years since Lancaster Mennonite captured a Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball section championship.

With two matches left this season, the Blazers are in the driver’s seat to claim their first crown since 2012.

Mennonite took another giant step closer to clinching the outright Section 2 title Thursday night compliments of a 3-0 victory over Cocalico. Game scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-18, as the host Blazers pulled away mid-set in all three games to improve to 9-1 in league matches — while winning their ninth Section 2 scrap in a row in the process.

“It would feel amazing to win the section,” Mennonite setter Ethan Groff said. “It’s been fun so far, and we’re confident with each other. We’re enjoying the ride, and we’re not taking anyone lightly. We’re taking every game like it’s not a give-me. Teams are playing us really tough, but that holds us accountable for how we play, so we’re playing our best every night, no matter who it is.”

Mennonite dropped its section opener 3-2 at Garden Spot back in late March, and hasn’t lost since. Thursday, St. Francis University recruit Elijah Lazor slammed 17 kills, Owen Walker had nine digs, Ryan Walker had four blocks and Groff dished off 37 assists for the red-hot Blazers, who remained ahead of defending champ Garden Spot (8-2) in the section race.

Mennonite, which came into Tuesday’s matches at No. 3 in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings and at No. 8 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings, finishes up with two more home matches: Monday against Ephrata and Wednesday against Elizabethtown. Win those, and the Blazers will lock up their first outright title since that 2012 bunch.

“We’re ahead in the section, so we have to keep playing hard every night,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch, and a lot of our guys have played through something like this in soccer, so they’re ready for it. We’re trying not to be overconfident or anything like that. We know we have to play every match and keep getting better as we go.”

Lazor set the tone early Thursday. He had five first-game kills, Owen Walker had back-to-back mid-set kills to give Mennonite some breathing room, and Zach Nell had two kills down the stretch, including the game-clincher for a 1-0 lead.

Cocalico couldn’t cope with Lazor in the second set, including one stretch when Lazor had three kills in four points, giving the Blazers a 19-12 lead. Later, Lazor served up four service winners in a row, when the Eagles got a hand on the ball but couldn’t get a pass.

Ryan Walker helped Mennonite’s cause in the second game, getting two mid-set kills, the latter pushing the Blazers’ lead to 14-11. Cocalico made a late push, but Owen Walker’s spike helped Mennonite close it out for a 2-0 cushion.

Owen Walker had a pair of mid-set kills in the third, the second stretching Mennonite’s lead to 13-6. Lazor had three more spikes and Nell served up a perfectly placed ace for a 21-14 lead and the Blazers capped it to remain alone in first place.

Elijah Ugalde had seven kills, Gio Perez set up 11 assists, Chase Stark had a trio of blocks and Yohanis Hildebrand had three digs for Cocalico, which has given everyone fits in Section Two circles this spring.

The Eagles dipped to 3-7 in league matches, but Cocalico is still very much alive for a D3-2A playoff bid. The Eagles came into Thursday at No. 9, and safely inside the 10-team bracket.

Cocalico finishes up Monday at Elizabethtown and Wednesday at Ephrata, and could use a victory or two to make the postseason.

“Our younger players have never been there,” Cocalico coach Dwayne Kieffer said of the Eagles’ playoff push. “We just can’t over-analyze things. They want to get there, but we just need to relax and have fun. When they’re having fun and playing with smiles on their faces, my guys play as a team.”

Interestingly, Mennonite and Cocalico finished tied for first in Section 2 back in 2011. The Eagles won the 1-match playoff for section gold that year — one year before the Blazers pocketed the section crown.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77