Lancaster Catholic senior girls volleyball setter Ella Deck stands 5-foot, 3-inches tall. If she was about five inches taller, she would likely be entertaining athletic scholarship offers from many NCAA Division I college programs.

“Absolutely,” Lancaster Catholic fifth-year coach Julie Hoin said. “In every respect.”

Hoin would know. A Long Island native, Hoin was a hitter at East Stroudsburg University before serving as the Millersville head coach from 1993 through 2000. Inducted into the East Stroudsburg Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007, Hoin is in her eighth consecutive season as a high school head coach.

“If Ella were to go to those higher-level schools, she’ll have to change positions,” Hoin said. “Because of her height, she would need to play a back row position, either a libero or a defensive specialist. And she’d be great at both. But that’s not what she’s trained for all these years.”

Had the COVID-19 pandemic not led to limited schedules in fall 2020, Deck likely would have went over the 1,000 career assists mark a year ago. Instead, Deck came into the 2021 campaign at 998 career assists. Deck surpassed the 1K mark with 28 assists in Lancaster Catholic’s season-opening, five-set loss at Elco.

“It’s so exciting,” Deck said. “I’m really happy I did that. I’ve been working towards this for awhile.”

A transfer from Hempfield after her freshman year, Deck has been starting for Lancaster Catholic since the beginning of her sophomore year. She had 558 assists as a sophomore in 2019, and 400 helpers in a 2020 calendar that was shortened by the pandemic.

Deck needed two assists in the Sept. 7 season-opener at Elco to go over the 1,000 for her prep career. She finished that five-set match with 28 assists.

“I’ve always wanted to do that,” Deck said of the milestone. “It’s really cool to see that it finally happened. All the work I’ve put in with club, practice, workouts. ...I’m excited that it paid off.”

Deck is the youngest of three girls in her family. Her two older sisters excelled at soccer at Hempfield. Her father, Michael Deck, also played soccer at Elizabethtown College several years ago. Meanwhile, Ella began playing volleyball in sixth grade.

“I fell in love with the sport,” she said.

For the volleyball novices, being a successful setter comes with many required traits, according to Crusaders’ boss Hoin. As a middle attacker, Hoin was a three-time first team All-PSAC East volleyball player and set ESU program records with .379 hitting percentage as a junior and 4.1 kills per game as a senior. As a coach, Hoin led Millersville to six PSAC East titles in eight years as head coach from 1993 to-2000.

Talking about Ella, Hoin listed seven traits in which the Crusaders’ senior excels.Ella is fast, fit, strong, has a high-level serve, can jump high despite her lack of height and has good vision. Deck also has a good feeling of where her teammates want the ball, including Lancaster Catholic grad Sophia Wentz, a Lancaster Catholic senior in 2020 who is now a freshman at Kutztown.

Now a senior captain, Ella has taken on the team captaincy role amongst a mostly inexperienced bunch of as one 15 Lancaster Catholic players in 2021. Of those 15, nine are freshmen.

“My parents have always told me to be positive,” Deck said. “With being a captain you need to be positive. If someone else sees you down, they’re going to get down, too. It hurts the team by being down. So being encouraging and positive really helps the team brings the energy up, it brings the team up.”

Deck hopes the play at the next level. But she understands her lack of heigh will play a factor. In the end, she wants to study something in the field of nursing, following in the footsteps of her mother and an older sister.

With 1,000 career assists checked off the to-do list, Ella has other goals to accomplish in the immediate future.

“Now my goal is going to be 1,500 career assists,” she said. “I’m just going to keep working hard and helping the team get better.”