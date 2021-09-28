Julia Fisher knows what it’s like playing volleyball on both sides of the net.

A standout performer for Lancaster Catholic in each of the last two seasons, Fisher transferred to Lancaster Mennonite prior to this season and is now continuing her high school career with the Blazers.

And Tuesday night, Fisher and her new teammates took to the court inside Lancaster Catholic’s Berger Gymnasium, falling in straight sets to the host Crusaders in a matchup of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three rivals.

Even though Lancaster Catholic (2-2 league, 2-4 overall) came out on top with game scores of 25-23, 27-25 and 25-22, it was a happy homecoming of sorts for Fisher, a junior hitter.

“It was definitely tough being (back) in my home gym,” Fisher said. “It was hard to leave; the group of girls that I left was just amazing. But my new group is just as great and we have a lot of fun, too.”

Both Fisher and Lancaster Catholic head coach Julie Hoin made a point of reaching out to one another post-match.

“I think she’s happy, but we really want her on our side still,” Hoin said with a laugh.

“I like diversity in coaching,” Fisher said. “Julie is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, but so is (Lancaster Mennonite head coach) George (Avram). Their different approach is interesting to me.”

In the first set, the Blazers took a 22-21 lead before the Crusaders rallied back, winning the set on a service ace from senior Ella Deck.

Battling for every point with primary hitter Marina Brazzo out with an injury, Lancaster Catholic opened the second set on a 5-1 run, eventually taking a 21-16 lead on back to back kills from Deck and freshman Molly Wentz.

But the Blazers (1-4, 2-9) responded with Fisher at the service line, embarking on a 7-0 rally for a 23-21 advantage.

“Right away the first thing I noticed is that she’s a natural leader,” Avram said. “I’ve coached some good players, but she’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached. That helps a lot, especially with some inexperience that we have.”

Deck helped the Crusaders right the ship with a dump kill, and Wentz and Blazers hitter Daniella Stringer traded kills to extend the game to extra points, before a hitting error ultimately tilted the set, and the match, the Crusaders’ way.

Stringer and Fisher paced the Blazers with 14 kills apiece, getting 29 set assists from freshman Azaylia Jenkins. Stringer added 17 digs, and Fisher added two blocks.

Beyond the stats, Fisher could be seen guiding her teammates into making the right play at the right time, and throughout each set, whether the Blazers were ahead, or trailing.

“That’s a part of the game I really enjoy,” Fisher said. “Leading, cheering and helping the girls have as much fun as we can and to do our best.”

Both teams continue Section Three play on Thursday, with the Crusaders hosting Elco and the Blazers hosting Columbia.