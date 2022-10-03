The Lampeter-Strasburg girls volleyball team defeated Manheim Central 3-1 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two matchup on Monday night in Lampeter.

Senior setter Emily Mullin had a stellar match with 32 assists and five kills for the Pioneers, who entered the night neck-and-neck with Barons in the race for District Three Class 3A playoff seeding.

Game scores for the match were 25-17, 21-25, 25-22 and 25-19.

Sophomore Megan Platt had five of her 14 kills in the opening set, in which the Pioneers raced out to a 14-8 lead and never looked back.

She’s definitely one of my go-to hitters, and her energy and enthusiasm definitely brings up the team as a whole,” Mullin said of Platt. “She has a high volleyball IQ and knows what she’s doing. Great teammate, too.”

Neither the Pioneers nor the Barons gained much breathing room in game two. The longest run by either side was a mere three points, with the Barons inching in front 15-12.

L-S pulled ahead 20-19 before Barons middle hitter Maddie Knier (13 kills) went to work, ripping a pair of kills to put the visitors back in front. Junior Raegan Nissley (seven kills) closed the set with a pair of well-placed aces and the match was even at a game apiece.

The Pioneers (7-3 L-L, 7-3 overall) rallied in game three, however, erasing an early deficit with a 6-0 service run from Jenna Hoover (11 kills).

Platt and Grace Schonour each had a kill during the run. Chloe Nolt smashed a kill off an overpass and Hoover dropped an ace just over the net. Mullin capped the run with a surprise, one-handed push over the net.

“Yes I run the offense, but I also need to see myself as an offensive option,” Mullin said. “Just using my peripheral vision to see where the libero is, and if she’s short, I push it behind her and end up with the kill.”

The Barons (7-4, 9-5) pulled back in front 16-14 on a pair of kills from Natalie Siegrist, but two more points from Nolt helped close out the third game in the Pioneers’ favor.

“They had the secret sauce for keeping us out of system,” Barons head coach Jason Moyer said. “Our middles usually run the show and our passing wasn’t there to have that happen.”

The Pioneers led wire-to-wire in the fourth, going up 18-12 on kills from Nolt and Platt.

Knier had one final say for Manheim Central with a spike to get within 23-18, but two Hoover kills staved off any Barons rally and gave Lampeter-Strasburg the hard-earned victory.

The Pioneers and Barons trail Section Two front-runners Ephrata and Elizabethtown in the race for a league playoff berth, but both look like locks to reach the District Three playoffs — with the possibility of hosting a first-round matchup still on the table.

Tuesday night, Manheim Central hosts Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg hosts Elizabethtown.