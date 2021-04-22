Just one L-L League volleyball head-to-head section match on Wednesday — where Conestoga Valley picked up a must-have victory — but there is some big news about a former league standout to pass along. Here’s the lowdown …

Section 1

Conestoga Valley 3, Manheim Township 0 — Sawyer Shertzer had 13 kills and three service aces, Domanic Brabant set up 25 assists and added three aces, and the Buckskins blanked the host Blue Streaks 25-18, 25-10 and 25-8 to remain alone in third place — and safely inside the league playoff bubble — in the section chase. The top four teams qualify. Kenji Pha chipped in with six digs for CV, which remained on the heels of first-place Warwick (5-0) and second-place Hempfield; the Bucks (4-2) host the Black Knights (5-1) next Thursday. Eric Moldenhauer had eight digs and a pair of blocks for Township, which was back on the court for the first time since April 7 because of coronavirus protocols. The Streaks (0-4) had to rearrange their schedule. ... FYI: CV moved up to No. 13 in the District 3 Class 3A power ratings; the top 14 finishers make the tournament.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

MAJOR AWARDS FOR NISSLEY: Former Manheim Central standout Mason Nissley continues to pile up the awards for Messiah. The sophomore is having an incredible season for the Falcons, and he’s been handsomely rewarded for it. Nissley this week was named the Division III National Player of the Year, while picking up first-team All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. With Nissley piling up kills from his hitter spot, Messiah won the MAC championship and has advanced to the D-III quarterfinals; the Falcons are set to take on Carthage College in the Elite Eight in Salem, Virginia, on Thursday. Nissley has amassed 328 kills so far this season, and he leads all of D-III, averaging 5.75 kills per set.

THURSDAY’S SECTION MATCHES

(JV at 6 p.m. followed by varsity)

Section 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

Manheim Township at Hempfield

Section 2

Ephrata at Elizabethtown (LNP coverage)

Lancaster Mennonite at Garden Spot

Manheim Central at Lebanon

