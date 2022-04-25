Entering the week, Hempfield boys volleyball is unblemished in Lancaster-Lebanon League competition, sitting atop Section One with a 7-0 mark. This for a Black Knights squad under new direction with head coach Kenny Eiser.

A familiar face at the center of Hempfield’s success this spring is 6-foot, 3-inch senior setter Caden Bonner, a second-year starter who plans to study biology in college. He chatted with LNP|LancasterOnline as part of this week’s spring sports Q&A. That conversation is below.

Additionally, watch the latest L-L Spring Sports Roundtable show on LancasterOnline this Wednesday to watch Bonner explain the behind-the-scenes mechanisms of being a volleyball setter.

What got you started in volleyball?

“Mason Orth is the team’s libero. We used to play soccer together. His mom reached out to us one day when Mason was going to an open gym (for volleyball). She asked if I wanted to come along. I said, ‘Sure.’ At the time I figured it’d be a one-time thing. …I started playing in seventh grade.”

You also are a long-time soccer player. Coach Eiser mentioned that it’s apparently a common thing for volleyball players in the spring to also play soccer in the fall. Why is that?

“ Volleyball is a sport that you can easily get into. Me and Orth and Dante Keener all started (playing volleyball) in middle school. That’s not typical. A lot of guys start playing freshman or sophomore. It’s an accessible sport in that way.”

How do soccer skills translate onto the volleyball court, and vice versa?

“Being in good physical conditioning with soccer helps with volleyball, and volleyball’s fast-twitch type of plays helps me with soccer.”

Time for some fun questions. You get one super power. What is it and why?

“This is going to sound weird but I like probability manipulation. Knowing the odds of something to happen. Like, ‘What are the odds I find $100 on the ground?’”

Do you know the probability of that?

“No.”

Are you superstitious?

“I drink coffee before games. …it gives me energy for the game and then I crash.”

If you could go back in time, what advice would you give freshman Caden Bonner?

“Just wait because you’re going to grow. I was 5-foot-3 as a freshman.”

Does that help explain why you’ve been a setter in your volleyball career?

“It’s a combination of that and my hands. You can usually tell if someone has decent hands. It’s something that’s there. I got assigned that and it’s carried on.”