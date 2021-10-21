The 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball playoff bracket is set.

The tournament will begin Saturday with first-round matchups hosted by Octorara: Section Three runner-up Northern Lebanon (7-2 league, 9-2 overall) vs. Section Two runner-up Ephrata (11-2, 14-2) at 10 a.m., Section One runner-up Manheim Township (9-3, 9-4) vs. Section Three champion Octorara (10-0, 15-4) at 12 p.m.

The semifinals are set for Monday, hosted by Hempfield: Section Two champion Elizabethtown (14-0, 16-0) will face the winner of Manheim Township-Octorara at 5 p.m., and Section One champion Hempfield (12-0, 14-0) will face the winner of Northern Lebanon-Ephrata at 7 p.m.

The championship game is slated for Wednesday at Conestoga Valley at 7 p.m.