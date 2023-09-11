A perennial girls volleyball playoff team during its many years in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Cocalico bumped up to Section Two in 2020.

The move was necessitated both by Cocalico’s growth as well as an influx of smaller schools to the league. A Class 3A school, the move would, in theory, also improve the Eagles’ power rating for District Three playoff purposes.

Playing against the likes of Elizabethtown, Ephrata and Garden Spot, however, the Eagles soon fell on hard times, culminating in a winless season in 2021.

But Cocalico is on the mend thanks to an infusion of youthful talent under second-year coach Jamie Lesher.

The Eagles made an early statement in Section Two with a five-set victory over Manheim Central on Thursday.

Sophomore hitter Jaclyn Niven had 16 kills and four blocks for Cocalico. Another sophomore, Abbie Lesher, had 22 digs and freshman setter Arabella Keylor had 22 assists and three aces.

While outside hitters Addison Niven and Sofia Rivera provide veteran leadership, the arrival of Keylor and sophomore libero Bianca Vang allows Lesher, the team’s primary setter a year ago, to slide into a utility role and strengthen the Eagles’ back row.

And though Cocalico may be a year or two away from league playoff contention, it is already making headway in tournament play this season.

The Eagles reached the playoff rounds at the Trinity Tournament over Labor Day weekend and also showed up strong — and loud — while hosting the Ephrata Volleyball Classic on Saturday, finishing third in their respective pool.

Youth movement

Speaking of youthful talent, Elco is playing this season with nary a senior on its roster.

No matter, as the Raiders return stud sophomore Chloe Shirk at middle blocker and have a handful of experienced players to build around, both for this season and next.

A versatile asset, Shirk set a new program record with 15 aces versus Linden Hall on Tuesday, adding three kills and a block in the Raiders’ win.

Power surge

When construction wiped out electric power at Ephrata Middle School, Cocalico stepped up to host Ephrata’s annual tournament in Denver.

But Ephrata brought its own power to the venue, going undefeated in pool play before sweeping Conestoga Valley and Lower Dauphin to win the tournament title for the third year in a row.

Ephrata’s Courtney Smith and Sofia Rios were named to the all-tournament team along with CV’s Morgan Martin and Hannah Strohm, Lower Dauphin’s Madi Lehr and Abbey Zavoda, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Megan Platt, and Mount Calvary’s Alivia Rutt.

Next up for the Mountaineers is a road match with Section Two rival Elizabethtown on Tuesday.

Other matchups to see this week include Manheim Central at Warwick on Monday, Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico on Thursday and Manheim Township at Penn Manor, also on Thursday.