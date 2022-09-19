Many Lancaster-Lebanon League teams have been taking advantage of tournament play this volleyball season, but few have been gaining ground like Penn Manor.

Last week, the Comets swept their Section One matches over Cedar Crest and Manheim Township, and while Saturday’s showing at the Hempfield Invitational ended in pool play, both their victories came against playoff teams Ephrata and Twin Valley.

“We use these tournaments as practice,” Comets coach Tim Joyce said. “If we can win a tournament or we can get into the playoff (rounds), that’s a bonus. For us, it’s just a lot of high quality, competitive repetitions.”

Ten of Penn Manor’s 12 varsity players are juniors. The Comets have just one senior, four-year veteran Cassidy McCollum. Factor in a prevailing comfort level with one another, and it’s all the more reason for optimism in Millersville both this year and beyond.

It’s also a testament to the players and coaches that a team coming off a 2-12 season can turn things around in just a year’s time.

“We’re a more experienced team than we were last year and these girls, a lot of them play club together, so they have a lot of experience playing side-by-side,” Joyce said. “We just started to finally put the pieces together.”

McCollum, an outside hitter, has back-to-back all-star nods to her credit and has provided leadership to the Comets’ junior core.

“She’s always been a very mature player, even since she was a freshman,” Joyce said of his senior captain. “Her experience with years and years of playing volleyball and then her maturity and temperament has helped the whole team out.”

Joyce credits junior setter Eliana Knaub for her leadership as well. Hitters Brianna Lee and Lezlie Nguyen, among others, help provide a spark on offense.

“Lezlie Nguyen is our right-side hitter,” Joyce said. “She put in a lot of effort in the offseason for the last two seasons and has just really been improving in large increments. She’s a very steady offensive player for us.”

Time will tell if Penn Manor is ready to compete in the L-L’s upper echelon. Tuesday night, the Comets will take on another program on the rise in Conestoga Valley.

“We’re looking forward to that challenge,” Joyce said. “We know when we play Hempfield we’re always going to be up against one of the top teams in the state. It’s nice to see somebody else in our section is competing at a high level; we just want to see how we stack up to them.”

Hempfield Invitational

Last year, an upstart Elizabethtown squad upset Hempfield in the finals of the Black Knights Joust tournament. This year, Hempfield regained its tourney crown by knocking off Elizabethtown in straight sets.

Long service runs from Addison Leber and Kate Howard highlighted the first and second sets, respectively. Leber powered the Knights with 12 kills and Reece Calabretta added seven kills.

Elizabethtown got 12 assists from Hailey Oller, four kills from Chloe Merkt and more than a few impressive digs from libero Paige Horst, but it wasn’t enough to slow the Knights.

Both Hempfield and Elizabethtown went unbeaten in pool play and swept through the semifinals. Ephrata also won its pool before bowing out in the quarterfinals.

Also Saturday, Northern Lebanon defeated Elco in straight sets to win the Lebanon Tournament.