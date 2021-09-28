Bears, Knights midway leaders

Braves-Vikings clash tonight should help sort out Section 3

DARYL SIMIONE

FOR LNP | LANCASTER ONLINE

Today’s matches mark the unofficial midpoint of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball season, and a handful of teams already find themselves with a leg up in the standings.

Hempfield, in Section One, and Elizabethtown, in Section Two, are both 6-0 in league play entering tonight, ahead of a pair of one-loss teams in Manheim Township and Ephrata, respectively.

Things are less clear in Section Three, however, where a battle of unbeatens awaits.

Section Three

Northern Lebanon (3-0) and Octorara (4-0) remain undefeated in league play after both teams survived early season slugfests versus defending section champ Lancaster Catholic (1-2).

The rest of Section Three remains in flux, with each team owning at least one win. Kudos to Columbia, which won its first Section Three match since the 2015 season, defeating Elco 3-1 on Sept. 9.

Key match: Octorara gets set to host Northern Lebanon tonight in a midseason showdown. The Braves are led by senior hitters Laci Colligan and Stephanie Pepe, while the Vikings are paced by top hitter Samantha White, who tallied 20 kills in Northern Lebanon’s five-set victory over Lancaster Catholic on Sept. 14.

Section Two

Three-time defending Section Two champion Garden Spot (4-2) already finds itself with a pair of league losses, falling to Ephrata (5-1) on Sept. 7 and to Manheim Central (4-2) on Sept. 23. The Barons, meanwhile, have won four straight league matches, following up consecutive losses to Elizabethtown and Ephrata to start the season.

Key match: Garden Spot travels to Elizabethtown tonight in a clash of perennial section leaders. The Spartans and Bears finished in the top two in Section Two in each of the last seven seasons, a streak that could be in jeopardy if Garden Spot falls.

Section One

Among the contenders in Section One, Warwick and Conestoga Valley have been the most entertaining, going five sets on multiple occasions already this season. The Warriors (3-2) needed five to knock off Cedar Crest on opening night, then toppled CV by the same count a week later. CV (3-2) opened the season with a five-set victory over Penn Manor.

Key match: Conestoga Valley hosts Manheim Township (3-1) tonight with a chance to tighten up the section standings. Junior setter Summer Getz has amassed 131 assists through six matches for CV, while senior hitter Faith McGowan leads the Township attack.

Food for thought

The Black Knights own a 56-match winning streak in Section One play dating back to the end of the 2016 season — the same season their streak of 89 straight Section One victories came to an end.

For those wondering, Hempfield and Elizabethtown have met twice this season in a pair of tournaments, with the Bears winning all three contested sets. Elizabethtown bested Hempfield 2-0 at the Black Knight Invitational on Sept. 18, then rallied past the Knights, 26-24, in a single-set quarterfinal at the Rally in the Valley tournament at Cumberland Valley last Saturday.

At any rate, expect the Bears and Knights to ratchet up the intensity should they end up meeting in the L-L tournament.

Tournament dates

Speaking of which, the L-L tournament is slated to begin Oct. 23, with the semis scheduled for Oct. 25 and the final for Oct. 27. Section champs and runners-up all earn a bid, with the Section One and Two champs earning a first-round bye.

Not quite the eight-team brackets of yore, but after last year’s champions-only bracket, a six-team setup will do just fine.