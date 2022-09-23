Trailing late in the fourth set to Lancaster Mennonite, the Elco girls volleyball team turned to its seniors.

First, setter Taylor Stone tallied an easy point on a push play. Next, Emily Snader led a 7-0 service run to give the Raiders a 24-21 lead.

The Blazers answered with a 3-0 rally, including two kills from Julia Fisher, to knot the set at 24-24.

On the next point, Elco’s Megan Shepherd made a great defensive play and Gabrielle Smith finished off an assist from Stone to set up match point.

Stone promptly stepped to the service line and ricocheted an ace between a pair of Lancaster Mennonite defenders, and Elco escaped with a 3-1 victory over the Blazers on Thursday night in Lancaster.

“Our seniors have been on the court together as sophomores all the way through,” Elco head coach Megan Hanichak said. “They know what they want our program to be past volleyball and that takes our girls to the next level of great athletes, great people.”

Game scores for the match were 25-18, 24-26, 25-14 and 26-24.

Elco’s victory tightens an already crowded race in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three standings. Lancaster Mennonite, Lancaster Catholic, Octorara and the Raiders are all trying to keep pace with front-runner North-ern Lebanon.

The Blazers were without starting setter Azaylia Jenkins for the match, with senior leaders Fisher and Daniella Stringer stepping in with varying effect.

“We were just struggling with our passing. In volleyball, if you can’t pass the ball, setters don’t matter,” said Blazers coach George Avram. “We tried making some adjustments. It worked a little bit better, but we still were a little bit shaky on our passing.”

Elco won the first game behind four of Chloe Shirk’s team-high 11 kills.

Fisher (game-high 15 kills) smashed a pair of overpasses to help the Blazers earn the victory in a back-and-forth Game 2.

The Raiders were undaunted, dominating from the service line to win Game 3.

“We were feeling a little defeated,” Stone said regarding the second set. “Because we won the first game, we knew we could beat them. We were trying to get ourselves back in that confidence.”

Stringer (10 kills) opened Game 4 with a pair of aces, and two aces from Ella Binkley extended the Blazers’ lead to 10-6. But Elco slowly crept back in it with kills by Smith and Snader before holding on to victory.

District shuffle

Lancaster Mennonite dropped to Class A for the next two seasons, a move that could give the Blazers a leg up when it comes to district and state playoff contention. Currently, they sit at No. 4 in the District Three rankings. The top eight teams earn a district playoff berth.

Elco and Lancaster Mennonite have important non-league matchups coming up on Monday. Elco hosts Conrad Weiser, while Lancaster Mennonite travels to play Covenant Christian Academy.