A sixth consecutive Lancaster-Lebanon League title. A fourth straight District Three title. As in previous years, there was simply no slowing down the Hempfield girls volleyball team last season.

A state quarterfinal loss to five-time defending PIAA champion North Allegheny brought the 2022 campaign to a close. It was a loss that left a sick feeling in the players’ stomachs, if not a bit too literally.

Half of Hempfield’s regular rotation was out with the flu versus the Tigers. The Knights still took North Allegheny to four games, leaving one to wonder, “What if?”

But Hempfield isn’t the kind of team to focus on the past. Even with all the championships, banners, and history, the goal is always the next one. Players and coaches were already gearing up for a new season.

All-state setter Melody Butzer was one of those players unable to make the trip to Altoona. “I was sick at home; I had it really bad,” she said. “We just kind of took this year as a restart. Reset, and focus on this season.”

There’s plenty reason to suspect Hempfield can make another run. In addition to Butzer, the Knights return all-state hitter Addie Leber, senior outside hitter Reece Calabretta, and senior libero Kate Howard to the fold.

Sophomores Kennadi Strassmann and Sophia Blyznyuk are back after solid freshman campaigns. Junior setter Megan Shawaryn, who filled in admirably versus North Allegheny, is destined for a bigger role this year. She will help take some of the pressure off Butzer, as versatile a player as there is in the league.

No stranger to the outdoor game, Butzer can serve, pass, set and hit with equal proficiency.

A three-year starter, the lefty hitter was surrounded by senior leadership her sophomore season. By the end of the year, her confidence was through the roof. She carried that confidence into her junior year, eventually earning her the Most Valuable Player award in Section One.

Butzer credits her club experience for allowing her to settle in, both as a sophomore and then as a leader last season. “Playing such a high level from a young age really helped me be comfortable,” Butzer said.

And now she’s back for her senior year, ready to lead the Knights on another quest for success.

“We’re all working really hard, we’re putting in the work, getting in the gym every single day,” Butzer said. “I’m just excited to see what we can do this season.”

In rotation

Chasing Hempfield in Section One will be Conestoga Valley and Penn Manor, both coming off fine seasons a year ago. Manheim Township and Warwick bring back enough experience to make a push.

Elizabethtown and Ephrata headline Section Two once again after finishing as co-champions last season. While Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg re-tool, look for Garden Spot to clamber up the standings. Cocalico and Solanco continue to make strides.

Northern Lebanon ran the table in Section Three last season. Columbia, Elco and Octorara should challenge the Vikings this time around.

In coaching news, Meghan Gehr takes over at Garden Spot, while Danielle Gehr is the new coach at Lebanon. Longtime assistant coach Tim Evans takes the reins at Lampeter-Strasburg.

Anthony Hernandez is the new coach at Lancaster Mennonite and Daryl Maser is the new coach at Octorara. Brett Hoffman takes over at Lancaster Catholic for Julie Hoin, who is the new coach at McCaskey.

League dates

The L-L League tournament begins Oct. 18 with the quarterfinal round hosted by the Section Two champion. The Section One and Three champions receive a bye into the semifinal round, set for Oct. 19. The league final is slated for Oct. 21. The league banquet will be held Nov. 8 at the Eden Resort in Lancaster.