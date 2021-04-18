It’s a big week for Manheim Central’s volleyball squad.

Coach Craig Dietrich and his Barons find themselves tied atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 standings in the loss column with Garden Spot, as Central angles for its fourth section banner in a row.

Coming into this season, two teams with a lot of firepower took direct aim at Central, hoping to knock the Barons off their perch: Garden Spot and Elizabethtown. Central gets the Spartans and the Bears this week — Garden Spot Tuesday and Elizabethtown Friday — both at home.

Central (4-0 league) hits the week riding a 40-match winning streak dating back to 2016 in league play, but the Barons saw their 114-set winning streak in section play come to a close two weeks ago against Lancaster Mennonite. Central also dropped a set last week against Ephrata, but won the match.

Garden Spot (5-0 league) has just one non-tournament setback — against Mid-Penn power Palmyra — and Elizabethtown (2-1 league) is finally finding its groove after missing time because of coronavirus protocols — an issue Section 1 resident Manheim Township is also currently tangling with.

If Central hopes to extend its 40-match section victory streak, the Barons will have to clear two major hurdles this week.

WARRIORS WIN: There were just four teams in Warwick’s one-day tournament Saturday, and the host Warriors emerged victorious, fending off a field that included Garden Spot, Palmyra and Delaware Valley from District 2.

Warwick topped Garden Spot 25-13 and Palmyra dusted Delaware Valley 25-12 in Saturday’s semifinals. In the finale, Warwick held off Palmyra 25-21 for the title. The Warriors reached the finals in Northeastern York’s Bobcat Invitational two weeks ago, giving Warwick a gold trophy, a silver trophy and spot atop the L-L League Section 1 race as the calendar hits mid-April. It’s certainly been a glorious start for the Warriors, who get Penn Manor Tuesday and Manheim Township Friday in their quest to repeat as section champs.

KOLLER CLASSIC: Hempfield and Penn Manor repped the L-L League at the tough-as-nails Koller Classic at Central York on Saturday. Northeastern York won it, beating the hosts 25-21 in the title match.

The tourney featured seven state-ranked teams, including Hempfield, which KO’d two-time reigning Class 3A state champ North Allegheny in the quarterfinals. Northeastern beat Warwick in the Bobcat Invitational finale.

MAC DOMINANCE: Several former L-L League standouts picked up some serious hardware in the Middle Atlantic Conference this spring, including two major-award winners. Manheim Central grad Mason Nissley from Messiah was named MAC Player of the Year, and Hempfield grad Mason Scott from Stevenson was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Nissley, Scott and Hempfield grad Logan Smiley from Stevenson were named first-team All-MAC. Nissley has 300-plus kills for Messiah, which won the MAC title and is headed to the NCAA tournament. Scott helped Stevens reach the MAC championship.

ONE TO WATCH: Conestoga Valley senior hitter Sawyer Shertzer is simply sizzling, with 54 kills in his last three matches. That includes a powerhouse 20-kill effort in a win over McCaskey, and an 18-kill night in a setback against Hempfield. Shertzer missed a match with a nagging injury last week. But he’s back, and swinging better than ever.

Conestoga Valley tops Cedar Crest, sets up L-L League Section 1 first-place clash against Warwick

NOTES: The L-L League OK’d its usual eight-team playoff bracket last week, with the quarterfinals set for May 14, the semifinals on May 17 and the title match on May 19. The top four finishers in each section will qualify for the league tourney, and the races for the fourth and final slots in each chase are already heating up: Penn Manor (2-2) and McCaskey (2-3) in Section 1 and Ephrata (2-3) and Lancaster Mennonite (2-3) in Section 2 are all hovering around the four-line in those races. … Four of Mennonite’s five section matches have gone all five sets. … Garden Spot starts the week atop the District 3 Class 2A power ratings, where the top 10 teams will qualify. Manheim Central is third and Mennonite is sixth. In Class 3A, where the top 14 teams will qualify, Warwick is fourth, Hempfield is ninth, Conestoga Valley is 12th and Elizabethtown is 14th. … District 3 boys volleyball power ratings. … PVCA state rankings.

