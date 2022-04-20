And that’s a wrap for the first half of L-L League boys volleyball section play for the 2022 season. And what a final first-half night it was Tuesday, with facelifts aplenty in the section races, especially in Section 2. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, McCaskey 0 — A cool 6-0 start for the front-running Black Knights, who topped the Red Tornado 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 to remain alone in first place in the section chase. Caden Bonner (29 assists), Mason Orth (12 digs, 5 service aces) and Dante Keener (10 kills) paced host Hempfield, which was the only team in the L-L League to get through the first half of section play unscathed after Garden Spot fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Tuesday. Keep reading. Jalen Cintron had seven kills and a block for McCaskey (0-6).

Warwick 3, Penn Manor 0 — Jacob Lobb (14 kills) and Ryan Charles (13 kills) led the hitting brigade, Nathan Wenger and Adam Gingrich helped set up those swingers with 22 assists apiece, and Seth Graybill sparked the defense with 23 digs as the host Warriors (5-1) clipped the Comets 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 to remain alone in second place in the section hunt. Wyatt Rohrer (29 assists), Derek Warfel (13 kills) and Max Bushong (8 digs) led the way for Penn Manor (2-4).

Conestoga Valley 3, Manheim Township 0 — The Buckskins need wins to jump into the District 3 Class 3A race, and CV got one on Tuesday, downing the Blue Streaks 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 to remain within shouting distance of Hempfield and Warwick in the section standings — while earning must-have D3 power points in the process. Kenji Pha dished off 31 assists, Carson Hoover had nine kills and Kyle Hutchinson had nine digs for the host Bucks (4-2). Dan Luong had 16 digs and Arnav Dixit dished off 14 assists for Township (1-5).

Cedar Crest (3-3) had the bye on Tuesday, but the Falcons squared off against their next-door neighbors in a nonleague match. Keep reading.

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Elizabethtown 2 — In the craziest match of the night, the Blazers rallied out of a 0-2 hole to storm past the host Bears and tie Garden Spot for the section lead. Game scores were a wildly entertaining 17-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-9, as Mennonite stunned E-town. The teams came into the clash tied for second place in Section 2. The Blazers (5-1) are now tied for the top spot with Garden Spot, which fell to Manheim Central. The Bears (4-2) are now tied with the Barons, a game back in the race. Elijah Lazor had 20 kills and 14 digs and Ethan Groff packed the stat sheet with 32 assists, three blocks and a pair of service aces for Mennonite, while Bryan Murray had 18 kills and a trio of service aces, Elijah Miller had 17 digs, Damian Tobias had 17 digs, and Dylan Shepherd set up 27 assists for E-town.

Cocalico 3, Ephrata 0 — Chase Stark slammed 12 kills, Gio Perez had 17 assists and Mason Lesher led the defense with eight digs and the host Eagles (2-4) blanked the Mountaineers 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 in their backyard rivalry clash. Colin Weber had 12 kills, Owen Weaver had 16 assists and Grant Zook piled up 13 digs for Ephrata (1-5).

Lebanon (0-6) had the bye on Tuesday, and played Cedar Crest in a nonleague tilt. Keep reading.

Also Tuesday, Manheim Central got some payback against Garden Spot, as the Barons made a mess of the Section 2 standings with a clutch road win against the Spartans. Here’s the story …

* There was also one nonleague clash Tuesday, featuring a pair of backyard rivals: Jack Wolgemuth set up 20 assists and Cedar Crest KO’d host Lebanon 3-0. Game scores were 25-8, 25-19, 25-19. Tyson Griffiths had 11 assists and Heriberto Reyes had six kills and a block for the Cedars.

THURSDAY’S L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lebanon at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

* Circle that Garden Spot at Mennonite match; the winner takes over sole possession of first place in the Section 2 hunt. The Spartans edged the Blazers 3-2 in the section opener back in late March. Plenty of implications riding in the rematch.

