Hail, Lancaster Mennonite.

The Blazers did something they haven’t done in 10 years on Wednesday night.

Elijah Lazor owned the airways with 25 kills and three blocks, Ethan Groff dished off 43 assists and had six digs, and host Mennonite topped Elizabethtown 3-1 on the last night of league play to clinch its first outright Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball Section 2 championship since 2012.

“It feels wonderful,” longtime Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “The guys have played so hard and they really earned it. We lost that very first section game (at Garden Spot in late March) this year, and I challenged them to let that light a fire under them and to use it as fuel, and they did. Kudos to our guys for sure.”

Wednesday’s game scores were a very entertaining 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 25-15, as the Bears took the third set to make things mighty interesting. But Mennonite (11-1) won its 11th league match in a row and closed it out for section gold.

“It feels really, really good,” Mennonite hitter Owen Walker said. “It’s great to see all of our hard work paying off. To be able to put it all together this year and win it as a team feels so good. We’re leaving our mark on the program, and that means a lot.”

Also Wednesday, Garden Spot sewed up second place in Section 2 with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Manheim Central, which would have taken the runner-up slot with a win. But the Spartans (10-2) dug deep, picked off the Barons (8-4) and finished a game behind Mennonite.

Hail, Hempfield and Warwick, as well.

The Black Knights blanked McCaskey 3-0 and the Warriors topped Penn Manor 3-1 on Wednesday to share the Section 1 championship with identical 11-1 league records. Hempfield and Warwick split their season series, and they’ll represent Section 1 in Friday’s league semifinals.

Thanks to a higher District 3 Class 3A power rating, Warwick will be the No. 1 seed and will host the semifinals in Lititz. The Warriors will take on Garden Spot in the nightcap, after Hempfield squares off against Mennonite at 5 p.m. Friday’s winners will clash in the championship match on Monday at 7 p.m. at Cocalico.

Wednesday at Mennonite, Lazor was a beast in the opening set with eight kills to set the tone. He added a must-have service winner for a 21-18 lead to quell an Elizabethtown flurry, and Lazor’s monster spike gave the Blazers a safe 24-20 lead.

Mennonite made it 2-0 behind that man Lazor once again. The St. Francis University recruit piled up seven second-game kills, including spikes to tie the set at 15-15, 17-17, 18-18 and 20-20. After Walker had a kill and then an ace for a 23-21 cushion, Lazor closed out the second game with back-to-back kills, including a sweet drop shot on set point.

Elizabethtown (6-6) went down slugging. The Bears punched back with a third-set win behind the hitting trio of Damian Tobias, Bryan Murray and Josh McCoy, who took turns teeing off above the net. Tobias (14 kills) helped close it out with two late kills and Elizabethtown was within 2-1.

But Mennonite went for the jugular in the fourth. Zach Nell’s kill got the Blazers going, and Lazor (6 digs) and Matt Sampsell had consecutive kills for a 13-8 lead. The match-clincher turned when Lazor had back-to-back back-row kills, the latter for a 17-13 edge. Ryan Walker’s kill capped a 6-0 spree for Mennonite, and the Blazers were on their way to their first solo crown since 2012.

Elizabethtown is in a sticky situation. The Bears are hovering around the cut-line in the District 3 Class 3A power ratings, which close tonight.

“I’m so, so proud of our guys,” said Elizabethtown coach Lamar Fahnestock, who recently announced that he’ll be stepping down at the end of this season. “They never quit playing, right down until the end. We kept fighting. We knew this was going to be tough, on their court, on their Senior Night, with them looking to win the section championship. But I’m really happy because we never hung our heads.”

Dylan Shepherd (18 digs), Seth Rajnic (5 blocks) and Billy O’Connell (22 assists) helped Elizabethtown’s cause on Wednesday.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

