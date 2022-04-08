Hempfield’s momentum was gone. After taking the first two sets against Section One rival Warwick, the Black Knights dropped the third game and trailed by six points in the fourth.

A fifth set looked inevitable to many on hand — except for Hempfield senior setter Caden Bonner.

Bonner drilled home a Warriors dig and added a setter dump for another score during six-point run. Moments later, he got the opportunity again and his perfect drop over the block on game point gave the Knights a thrilling 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball victory.

“I am a taller setter and when you have that it’s good to use to your advantage. Dumps are definitely a big momentum breaker,” he said.

Despite trailing in the final set, Bonner, who in addition to 42 assists, had five kills — four in the fourth game alone — was confident his team would rally.

“Going to five was never on my mind,” he said. “I trust this team, even though we are a young, relatively inexperienced team we have each other. That’s what matters most. The mentality that entire set was, ‘next play.’ ” “Hearing him say that is exactly what we are preaching,” first-year Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser said of Bonner.

After falling behind two sets, the Warwick duo of Kyle Charles and Landon Wenger got it going. The two combined for 10 points during the fourth set in which the Warriors staved off elimination, despite falling behind 21-18.

Jacob Lobb, who had a team high 16 kills and 24 digs, added five points in helping Warwick open leads of 12-6 and 17-12 in the fourth.

A short while later, the Warriors led 21-18 on Charles’ ace, however, the Knights answered emphatically.

Dante Keener had eight of his team-high 28 kills in the final game. The senior started a 6-0 run that was capped by a kill and block from Cole Overbaugh, giving Hempfield a 24-21 advantage.

Although two errors followed, Bonner dropped the final point, helping the Knights improve to 4-0 in Section One.

Using multiple weapons, Hempfield marched through the first two games. The Knights blitzed to a 7-2 lead in the opening game. Still, the Warriors got to within two a couple times, including 22-20, only to see Overbaugh and Parker Wolfe notch kills, followed by Keener’s game-ending ace.