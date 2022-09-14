The Hempfield girls volleyball team just keeps rolling along.

The Black Knights swept visiting Conestoga Valley 3-0 in a Lancaster- Lebanon League Section One showcase Tuesday night in Landisville.

Hempfield came out aggressively in the opening set, getting four kills from senior Sarah Hess and three kills apiece from Addison Leber and Reece Calabretta as the Knights rolled 25-14 in Game 1.

“Conestoga Valley has always been really good, usually number two to us,” Hess said after the match. “They have a pretty good team this year, so I think we just really wanted to come out and show that we’re still here.”

Still here, but reloading with new faces and some brand-new talent. Freshman Kennadi Strassmann started for the Knights (3-0) and added seven kills. Calabretta, a junior, is a first-year starter and finished the match with seven kills and three aces.

“We’re a young team. Two freshmen, a sophomore,” said Knights coach Andrew Olree. “I know Addie has been here before, but now she has a bigger role. We’re making young mistakes. Our youth shows at times. Hopefully by the end of the season we’ll correct all that, but I like where we’re at right now.”

Conestoga Valley looked to bounce back in Game 2, rallying from a 13-8 deficit to knot the game at 15-all.

The Buckskins (4-1) had particularly strong blocking at the net, getting a game-high three blocks from senior Madison Williams. Rebecca Hartranft, Camdyn Mahler, Rhiannon Henry and setter Summer Getz all pitched in for CV, as well.

Relying upon tips and pushes as well as a few clever dumps from setter Melody Butzer (four kills, 30 assists), Hempfield found ways to score points as the Knights won the second game 25-19.

“We know how to hit around the block. We know how to hit above the block,” said Hess, who finished with 10 kills and two blocks. “It’s not always just about hitting the ball as hard as you can, it’s about knowing where to put the ball to score points.”

The Buckskins’ hitting came around in the third set, with Hartranft getting four of her team-high six kills.

CV took its largest lead of the match at 7-5 on a kill from Morgan Martin. Kaitlyn Humphreville, likewise, came off the bench to tally a pair of kills before the Knights pulled away, winning the final set 25-20.

Getz had 17 assists for CV. Hannah Strohm had three aces and Emily Kornacki had 11 digs.

Next up, the Black Knights travel to Warwick on Thursday before hosting the Hempfield Invitational on Saturday. Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Ephrata and Penn Manor are all slated to attend.