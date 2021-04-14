One of the best nonleague boys volleyball rivalries going within the District 3 boundaries features Lancaster-Lebanon League heavyweight Manheim Central and York County juggernaut York Suburban.

The Barons and the Trojans played a pair of memorable matches at the end of the 2019 season — Central beat Suburban for Class 2A district gold; the Trojans returned the favor with a win over the Barons in the PIAA state semifinals — and they renewed their rivalry Wednesday night in Manheim.

Suburban flashed some steady defense and got a huge effort at the net from bruising hitter Brady Stump and beat the Barons 3-1. Game scores were 25-15, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-19 as the Trojans handed Central its first non-tournament loss this season.

Central started the night at No. 1 and Suburban at No. 4 in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings.

“We didn’t play our best volleyball,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said, “but it was nice to see us play like we’re capable of against a good team. Tonight, they were more consistent than us.”

Stump was absolutely sensational in the swinging department with 29 jumping-jack kills, as the Barons had no luck blocking the Trojans’ spike specialist.

“He’s one of the top players in the state and in District Three — easily,” said Dietrich, who starts a trio of ninth-graders. “When he gets going, he’s really tough to stop. He’s got a lot of shots and he’s really athletic. I’m running out of superlatives … he does it all.”

Stump had six kills in the third game and eight more kills in the close-out fourth set for Suburban, which got a little revenge in the process: The Barons beat the Trojans 2-0 in pool play of the Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern York last Saturday.

Suburban got the quicker start with a 25-15 first-set win on Wednesday. Stump had four kills in a five-point run, stretching the Trojans’ lead to 17-8, and Aidan Hughley’s spike clinched the first game.

Central took the lead for good in the second set at 11-10, and widened its cushion behind Jeremiah Zimmerman’s block and a pair of kills by Blake Wagner and it was a 1-1 match.

Zimmerman had 28 assists, two blocks and three kills and Wagner had 17 kills, four digs and a pair of blocks for the Barons, who are tied for first place in the loss column with Garden Spot in the L-L League Section 2 chase.

Suburban cruised to a 22-11 lead in the third game as Stump continued to tee off at the net. Central had a 5-0 run to make it interesting, but the Trojans closed it out for a 2-1 lead.

The fourth game was close; Central knotted it up at 19-19 on Wagner’s spike, but Suburban slammed the door when Stump and Lucas Strickland (12 kills, 15 digs) each had a pair of kills to ice it.

Trevor Culbertson had 49 assists for Suburban, which had an eye-popping 62 digs on defense.

“We’d love to see them again, preferably in a non-knockout round. That would be nice,” Dietrich said. “We’re definitely going to get better from playing them here.”

