Manheim Central vs York Suburban-District 3 2A Boys Volleyball Championships

Manheim Central takes on York Suburban in the District 3 Class 2A boys volleyball championship match at Central York High School on Friday May 24, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

One of the best nonleague boys volleyball rivalries going within the District 3 boundaries features Lancaster-Lebanon League heavyweight Manheim Central and York County juggernaut York Suburban.

The Barons and the Trojans played a pair of memorable matches at the end of the 2019 season — Central beat Suburban for Class 2A district gold; the Trojans returned the favor with a win over the Barons in the PIAA state semifinals — and they renewed their rivalry Wednesday night in Manheim.

Suburban flashed some steady defense and got a huge effort at the net from bruising hitter Brady Stump and beat the Barons 3-1. Game scores were 25-15, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-19 as the Trojans handed Central its first non-tournament loss this season.

Central started the night at No. 1 and Suburban at No. 4 in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings.

“We didn’t play our best volleyball,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said, “but it was nice to see us play like we’re capable of against a good team. Tonight, they were more consistent than us.”

Stump was absolutely sensational in the swinging department with 29 jumping-jack kills, as the Barons had no luck blocking the Trojans’ spike specialist.

“He’s one of the top players in the state and in District Three — easily,” said Dietrich, who starts a trio of ninth-graders. “When he gets going, he’s really tough to stop. He’s got a lot of shots and he’s really athletic. I’m running out of superlatives … he does it all.”

Stump had six kills in the third game and eight more kills in the close-out fourth set for Suburban, which got a little revenge in the process: The Barons beat the Trojans 2-0 in pool play of the Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern York last Saturday.

Suburban got the quicker start with a 25-15 first-set win on Wednesday. Stump had four kills in a five-point run, stretching the Trojans’ lead to 17-8, and Aidan Hughley’s spike clinched the first game.

BOX SCORE

Central took the lead for good in the second set at 11-10, and widened its cushion behind Jeremiah Zimmerman’s block and a pair of kills by Blake Wagner and it was a 1-1 match.

Zimmerman had 28 assists, two blocks and three kills and Wagner had 17 kills, four digs and a pair of blocks for the Barons, who are tied for first place in the loss column with Garden Spot in the L-L League Section 2 chase.

Suburban cruised to a 22-11 lead in the third game as Stump continued to tee off at the net. Central had a 5-0 run to make it interesting, but the Trojans closed it out for a 2-1 lead.

The fourth game was close; Central knotted it up at 19-19 on Wagner’s spike, but Suburban slammed the door when Stump and Lucas Strickland (12 kills, 15 digs) each had a pair of kills to ice it.

Trevor Culbertson had 49 assists for Suburban, which had an eye-popping 62 digs on defense.

“We’d love to see them again, preferably in a non-knockout round. That would be nice,” Dietrich said. “We’re definitely going to get better from playing them here.”

