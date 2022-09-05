Two weeks into the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s football merger with Berks County teams, and its early success begs the question of whether — say, a decade from now — a merger in other sports would be feasible and worthwhile.

On paper, girls volleyball might seem a logical choice for such a merger. Both leagues offer a wide range of programs, many of which schedule crossovers for nonleague play.

The ramifications, however, would be significant. The formation of a super league would reduce the value of weekend tournaments, in which teams from all over District Three and across Pennsylvania meet in an all-day spectacle of blocks, digs, slams and aces.

Tournaments, it says here, are the best part of the volleyball season, and anything that might jeopardize the fun, camaraderie and competition of autumn Saturdays isn’t worth the risk.

Tourney winners

Speaking of tournaments, several local teams took part in the Solanco Showdown on Saturday.

Cedar Crest went 10-0 en route to the tournament title, sweeping Lancaster Catholic (5-4) in the semifinals and Columbia (7-5) in the finals. The Crimson Tide defeated Octorara 25-20 in a single-game playoff before besting Oxford in three sets to reach the finals.

Meanwhile, Elizabethtown took home the Big Spring Harvest Tournament title, defeating the host Bulldogs 25-13, 25-19 in the finals.

Chloe Merkt and Paige Horst were named to the all-tournament team and Hailey Oller was named tournament MVP.

Last but not least, Manheim Township and Penn Manor reached the playoff rounds at the Trinity Labor Day Launch in Camp Hill.

Township hung tough with York Suburban before falling 26-24 in a single-game playoff. Penn Manor defeated Middletown in the opening round before losing to Trinity in the quarterfinals. The Shamrocks are the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state.

Big win for CV

The only cupcakes on Conestoga Valley’s schedule last Thursday were for celebrating Emily Kornacki’s birthday.

Turns out there was plenty to celebrate after the Buckskins defeated state-ranked Wilson in a five-set thriller.

“It’s very fun as a coach and as a team to come out and just play a good match of volleyball,” said CV coach Devin Moore. “We want to see what we’re capable of as a team, see what we need to work on and where we can continue to improve. Very proud of their efforts and for pushing through to the end.”

Middles Madison Williams and Camdyn Mahler were fantastic in game five, combining for three kills and four blocks as CV won 15-11.

Rebecca Hartranft finished the match with 21 kills while setter Summer Getz dished 35 assists. Kornacki added five aces and countless digs while defending against Wilson’s powerful lineup.

Garden Spot comes back

Things got late rather early for the Garden Spot Spartans in their home opener versus Palmyra.

It was a late start time to begin with, and after Palmyra won the first two sets the Garden Spot faithful headed toward the exits in anticipation of a Cougars sweep.

Those that stayed were treated to a thrilling comeback, however, with the Spartans winning the next three sets 25-23, 25-15 and 15-8.

Valerie Martin (12 kills) and Avery Smith (six blocks) had three kills apiece in game five, with Chloe Grady adding a block and Kayla Kauffman (29 assists) contributing a push kill during the run. Martin closed the match with an ace as Garden Spot improved to 2-0.

