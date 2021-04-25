The 14 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams have maneuvered the first two turns and the bulk of the back stretch, and they’re quickly approaching the third turn and the all-important stretch drive with three weeks to go in the regular season.

If you squint you can see the finish line, as squads are jockeying for league playoff and District 3 tournament positions, with section championships hanging in the balance.

SECTION 1: Warwick (6-0 league) starts the week ahead of the pack by a nose, with Hempfield (6-1) and Conestoga Valley (5-2) nipping at the Warriors’ heels. Warwick hosts CV on May 10 before wrapping up the regular season with a trip to Hempfield on May 12, so this race could come down to a photo finish at the tape. Two key matches this week: Penn Manor is at Hempfield on Tuesday, and Hempfield is at CV on Thursday.

ALL IN THE FAMILY: BROTHERHOOD, CAMARADERIE FUELS WARWICK’S CHARGE TO TOP OF L-L LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL CHARTS

The picture for the fourth and final league playoff slot out of Section 1 is murky. Penn Manor (2-4), McCaskey (2-5) and Cedar Crest (2-5) are all in the mix; the Comets get Hempfield on Tuesday, while McCaskey hosts Warwick on Tuesday and Cedar Crest is at Warwick on Thursday. Stay tuned.

SECTION 2: The top four teams here have separated themselves for the time being, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Garden Spot (7-0) sits atop the heap, with three-time reigning champ Manheim Central (6-1), Elizabethtown (5-2) and Ephrata (3-4) all in chase mode. Lancaster Mennonite (2-5) is trying to catch Ephrata for the fourth and final playoff spot. Keep an eye on that race; Ephrata hosts Mennonite on May 10. This week’s key match: Garden Spot visits Elizabethtown on Thursday, as the Bears will try and unseat the solo leaders.

Garden Spot topped Manheim Central last Tuesday, snapping the Barons’ nifty 40-match league winning streak. But Central bounced back beautifully, beating Lebanon and Elizabethtown to close out the week, breaking a second-place tie with the Bears to remain directly in Garden Spot’s rear view mirror. Central setter Jeremiah Zimmerman had 69 assists in the two matches against Lebanon and Elizabethtown, including 39 helpers against the Bears.

ONE TO WATCH: Lebanon senior middle hitter Jafet Quintana has been packing the Cedars’ stat sheet all spring, and last Thursday he had yet another strong effort against Manheim Central. Yes, the Barons earned a 3-0 win, but Lebanon made Central earn every inch, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-18. Quintana’s line: 12 blocks and four kills up front, as the Cedars scared the daylights out of the Barons and continued to strengthen their program. Quintana starts the week with 82 kills, 38 blocks, 20 digs and 11 aces for coach Jeff Albright’s Lebanon club.

SPIKE-FEST: Not one, but two players had 30-plus kills in the same match last Friday, when Elizabethtown’s Rudy Woitas and Manheim Central’s Blake Wagner put on a dazzling hitting show in Manheim. In the Barons’ 3-1 victory over the Bears, Woitas slammed 37 kills — the most by any L-L League player in a single match this season — and Wagner put down 32 kills in Central’s teeth-pulling 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 win. One other league player has a 30-kill effort this season: Ephrata’s Jordan Buch had 31 kills against Cocalico.

NOTES: Like Lebanon, Cedar Crest is also gaining momentum in its program this spring, and coach Monica Sheaffer’s squad picked up its second Section 1 win last week with a 3-0 victory at McCaskey. … Stat of the Week: Elizabethtown setter Dylan Shepherd had — gulp — 52 assists in the Bears’ setback at Manheim Central. … The district races are starting to heat up: Garden Spot is third, Manheim Central is fifth and Lancaster Mennonite is 10th in Class 2A, where the top 10 finishers will qualify. Meanwhile, Warwick is fourth, Hempfield is eighth, Conestoga Valley is 10th and Elizabethtown is 11th in Class 3A, where the top 14 finishers will qualify. Elizabethtown has a nonleague clash against Warwick on Monday, and then plays 3A No. 5 Central Dauphin in another nonleague scrap on Tuesday. ... District 3 boys volleyball power rankings. … In the PVCA state rankings, Garden Spot is sixth and Manheim Central is seventh in Class 2A, and Warwick is fourth and Hempfield is seventh in Class 3A coming out of the weekend.

