The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Exhibit A: Hempfield’s boys volleyball team.

About nine months after losing a pair of all-star hitters, a section MVP setter and an all-state libero to graduation, the Black Knights have reloaded yet again.

Debuting some new talent up front, at setter and libero, Hempfield got off to a hot start in Lancaster-Lebanon League play Tuesday night with a 3-0 Section 1 victory over longtime rival Penn Manor in Millersville.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-19, as the Knights got a clean getaway in section play, one season after sharing the Section 1 crown with Warwick, before falling to the Warriors in the L-L League title match — and then watching a bushel of talent walk across the stage on graduation night.

“Every year it seems like we lose some of the best seniors from around the state,” said Hempfield’s Aiden Beiler, who had 11 kills Tuesday. “But every year we seem to find a way. We feel like we’re solid again, and that we have a deep team. Now we have to build off of this and keep working.

“We’re Hempfield. Everyone expects us to play well. It’s a legacy that we all honor, and it’s something we try and live up to every year.”

By the way, Hempfield and Warwick have already met once this season; the Warriors KO’d the Knights this past weekend in the championship match of the Knights’ Vogel Joust in Landisville. They’ll meet again next Thursday in Lititz in a much-anticipated section clash.

“This section is going to be such a fight, and it’s going to be a very difficult year going up against a lot of good teams,” Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser said. “But that’s what you want. Everybody is playing year-round now, and all the teams are solid, all-around teams. If you’re not playing your game, somebody is going to come up and smack you in the face.”

Tuesday, Hempfield took down a Penn Manor squad that was off to a quick start, and a Comets’ club that has a familiar face back on their bench with the return of longtime coach Chris Telesco. Penn Manor reached the finals of Conestoga Valley’s season-opening tournament a week back, before the Comets upset defending District 3 Class 3A champ — and state-ranked — Central Dauphin.

Telesco, back for his second stint after taking the Comets to great heights in his previous 17 years on the job, came out of retirement after two years to guide the team. He said he will step down at the end of this season.

Penn Manor dropped a grueling nonleague five-setter against Elizabethtown on Monday, then had to turn around and play Hempfield 24 hours later.

Ethan Earhart helped Hempfield close out the first game. Penn Manor used a 5-0 run to close within 14-11, but Earhart had a pair of kills, and his block gave the Knights a 23-13 lead. Beiler’s drop shot capped the first set.

Penn Manor picked up a quick 4-1 lead in the second set, but Beiler took over. He had six kills in the game, and his ace gave Hempfield set point. Chris Baranowski’s kill closed it out and the Knights were in charge, up 2-0.

Hempfield never trailed in the third, as Earhart and Beiler took turns teeing off at the net. Finley Hunt helped the Knights cap it; his ace gave Hempfield a 20-14 lead, and his thundering spike gave the Knights a 23-18 cushion.

Declan Keller, Micheal Hester and Baranowski all played well up front, Cole Jackson set up 30 assists and Brady Rigard had 14 digs from his libero spot for the Knights.

“Hempfield always serves tough, and this time they caught us,” Telesco said. “We just couldn’t pass our way back in it. When we got down we struggled to find our rhythm. Hempfield is a team that constricts whenever you breathe. They don’t let you get away with anything. You have to maximize and capitalize on every opportunity.”

Wyatt Rohrer had 14 assists and a pair of blocks and Elijah Julien had six digs for the Comets.

