The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball coaches have weighed in with their all-star selections for the 2023 season. Here are the honorees:
SECTION 1
MVP: Kyle Charles, junior OH, Warwick
FIRST TEAM
Kyle Charles, junior OH, Warwick
Landon Wenger, senior MH, Warwick
Seth Graybill, senior OH, Warwick
Parker Gooding, junior libero, Warwick
Aaron Walters, junior MH, Cedar Crest
Tate Tadajweski, sophomore OH, Cedar Crest
Ethan Earhart, senior MH, Hempfield
Aiden Beiler, senior OH, Hempfield
Carson Hoover, senior OH, Conestoga Valley
Wyatt Rohrer, senior setter, Penn Manor
SECOND TEAM
Nathan Wenger, junior setter, Warwick
Bryn Hess, senior OH, Warwick
Nick Bensing, senior OH, Cedar Crest
Jack Wolgemuth, sophomore libero, Cedar Crest
Cole Jackson, senior setter, Hempfield
Brady Rigard, sophomore libero, Hempfield
Andrew Hulstrand, senior setter, Conestoga Valley
Harry Whited, sophomore OH, Penn Manor
Noah Reen, junior OH, Penn Manor
Connor Himelfarb, sophomore OH, Manheim Township
SECTION 2
MVP: Tanner Laukhuff, senior OH, Garden Spot
FIRST TEAM
Tanner Laukhuff, senior OH, Garden Spot
Keegan Redcay, senior setter, Garden Spot
Yohanis Hildebrand, junior OH, Cocalico
Owen Weaver, senior OH, Ephrata
Cooper Torborg, sophomore MH, Elizabethtown
Dylan Musser, sophomore setter, Manheim Central
Landon Mattiace, sophomore MH, Manheim Central
Toby Frey, junior MH, Manheim Central
Jacob Moyer, junior OH, Manheim Central
Logan Groff, junior OH, Manheim Central
SECOND TEAM
Chase Stark, senior OH, Cocalico
Adam Nolt, junior MH, Lancaster Mennonite
Jesse Longenecker, junior setter/OH, Lancaster Mennonite
Kalib Porter, senior MH, Lebanon
Mason Lesher, junior libero, Cocalico
Josh McCoy, senior OH, Elizabethtown
Elijah Miller, senior setter, Elizabethtown
Austin Fries, sophomore MH, Ephrata
Justin Mininger, senior libero, Garden Spot
Ezra Hubik, junior OH, Garden Spot
