The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball coaches have weighed in with their all-star selections for the 2023 season. Here are the honorees:

SECTION 1

MVP: Kyle Charles, junior OH, Warwick

FIRST TEAM

Kyle Charles, junior OH, Warwick

Landon Wenger, senior MH, Warwick

Seth Graybill, senior OH, Warwick

Parker Gooding, junior libero, Warwick

Aaron Walters, junior MH, Cedar Crest

Tate Tadajweski, sophomore OH, Cedar Crest

Ethan Earhart, senior MH, Hempfield

Aiden Beiler, senior OH, Hempfield

Carson Hoover, senior OH, Conestoga Valley

Wyatt Rohrer, senior setter, Penn Manor

SECOND TEAM

Nathan Wenger, junior setter, Warwick

Bryn Hess, senior OH, Warwick

Nick Bensing, senior OH, Cedar Crest

Jack Wolgemuth, sophomore libero, Cedar Crest

Cole Jackson, senior setter, Hempfield

Brady Rigard, sophomore libero, Hempfield

Andrew Hulstrand, senior setter, Conestoga Valley

Harry Whited, sophomore OH, Penn Manor

Noah Reen, junior OH, Penn Manor

Connor Himelfarb, sophomore OH, Manheim Township

SECTION 2

MVP: Tanner Laukhuff, senior OH, Garden Spot

FIRST TEAM

Tanner Laukhuff, senior OH, Garden Spot

Keegan Redcay, senior setter, Garden Spot

Yohanis Hildebrand, junior OH, Cocalico

Owen Weaver, senior OH, Ephrata

Cooper Torborg, sophomore MH, Elizabethtown

Dylan Musser, sophomore setter, Manheim Central

Landon Mattiace, sophomore MH, Manheim Central

Toby Frey, junior MH, Manheim Central

Jacob Moyer, junior OH, Manheim Central

Logan Groff, junior OH, Manheim Central

SECOND TEAM

Chase Stark, senior OH, Cocalico

Adam Nolt, junior MH, Lancaster Mennonite

Jesse Longenecker, junior setter/OH, Lancaster Mennonite

Kalib Porter, senior MH, Lebanon

Mason Lesher, junior libero, Cocalico

Josh McCoy, senior OH, Elizabethtown

Elijah Miller, senior setter, Elizabethtown

Austin Fries, sophomore MH, Ephrata

Justin Mininger, senior libero, Garden Spot

Ezra Hubik, junior OH, Garden Spot

